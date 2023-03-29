Convenience offer lead, UK

Location: UK
About the role:
This role sits in the Europe Convenience Offer Development team and works alongside the European market teams to enable the Convenience Strategy. With a strong focus on the customer the purpose of the role is to project manage the development of convenience offers in Europe, from definition through to implementation of tests and trials before handing over to business as usual (BAU) teams for rollout. The role will focus on one of the following core offers: Food Service, New Formats (including EV), Omnichannel or Car Wash. The role will require the individual to be capable of developing innovative convenience solutions for customers whilst managing a complex and wide set of stakeholders, both in country and globally.
The main focus in the shorter to medium term will be the UK market, however, supporting other European markets in the future is a possibility.
What you’ll be supporting: