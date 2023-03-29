Convenience offer lead, UK

Job summary

Location: UK



About the role:

This role sits in the Europe Convenience Offer Development team and works alongside the European market teams to enable the Convenience Strategy. With a strong focus on the customer the purpose of the role is to project manage the development of convenience offers in Europe, from definition through to implementation of tests and trials before handing over to business as usual (BAU) teams for rollout. The role will focus on one of the following core offers: Food Service, New Formats (including EV), Omnichannel or Car Wash. The role will require the individual to be capable of developing innovative convenience solutions for customers whilst managing a complex and wide set of stakeholders, both in country and globally.

The main focus in the shorter to medium term will be the UK market, however, supporting other European markets in the future is a possibility.



What you’ll be supporting:

Work with country convenience trading teams and various functional teams to project manage the development and implementation of future offers, from idea through to testing (e.g. Opex, I&E, P&C, Procurement, etc.)

Work with the Global Proposition Development team to define future convenience offers and solutions for Europe

Project manage multiple workstreams in parallel, setting up and managing squads to ensure cross-functional input from business owners. Securing resource where required

Develop clear business cases (FMs) for initial investment for concept testing, based on rigorous insight and analysis

Make recommendations for the rollout of offers based on customer feedback, commercial and operational viability.

Ensure all projects include a thorough post-implementation review

Develop clear guidelines and set up the infrastructure for country teams to be able to scale offers.

Ensure there is a clear pipeline of ideas and opportunities

Support with senior stakeholder and wider business engagement and communication

Significant experience working in a Retail or FMCG business essential

Offer Development experience essential

Project Management experience essential

Experience managing cross-functional teams essential

Commercial and/or business case development experience in a trading environment desirable

Experience working in an innovation team or role desirable

Your experience might include: