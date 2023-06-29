Convenience offer lead, UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



We have an exciting opportunity for a Convenience offer lead to work within the in the Europe Convenience Offer Development team, with focus on UK market short to medium term. In your role, you will work alongside the European market teams to enable the Convenience Strategy. Your role will have focus on the customer, and project manage the development of convenience offers in Europe, from definition through to implementation of tests and trials before handing over to business as usual (BAU) teams for rollout.

Your role will manage one of the following core offers: Food Service, New Formats (including EV), Omnichannel or Car Wash, and you will be responsible for developing innovative convenience solutions for customers whilst managing a complex and wide set of stakeholders, both in country and globally.

What you'll be supporting:

Work with country convenience trading teams and various functional teams to project manage the development and implementation of future offers, from idea through to testing (e.g. Opex, I&E, P&C, Procurement, etc.)

Work with the Global Proposition Development team to define future convenience offers and solutions for Europe

Project manage multiple workstreams in parallel, setting up and managing squads to ensure cross-functional input from business owners. Securing resource where required

Develop clear business cases (FMs) for initial investment for concept testing, based on rigorous insight and analysis

Make recommendations for the rollout of offers based on customer feedback, commercial and operational viability.

Ensure all projects include a thorough post-implementation review

Develop clear guidelines and set up the infrastructure for country teams to be able to scale offers.

Ensure there is a clear pipeline of ideas and opportunities

Support with senior stakeholder and wider business engagement and communication

Your experience might include:

Significant experience working in a Retail or FMCG business essential

Offer Development experience essential

Project Management experience essential

Experience managing cross-functional teams essential

Commercial and/or business case development experience in a trading environment desirable

Experience working in an innovation team or role desirable



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



