Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead

Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead

Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead

  • Location United States of America - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068721
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

As the Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead, you will play a crucial role in bringing bp’s mobility products and services to life by creating engaging copy that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. Your primary focus will be on developing and executing B2C digital copy and content across paid and owned digital channels. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and best practices to create content and copy plans to meet consumers with the right message at the right time across digital touchpoints. Your work will be focused on building relationships with our consumers through copy to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand value. This role is part of a newly formed in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with the marketing team, the creative art lead, internal and external agency teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to develop copy and content for various channels throughout the consumer journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted writer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Summary:

As the Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead, you will play a crucial role in bringing bp’s mobility products and services to life by creating engaging copy that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. Your primary focus will be on developing and executing B2C digital copy and content across paid and owned digital channels. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and best practices to create content and copy plans to meet consumers with the right message at the right time across digital touchpoints. Your work will be focused on building relationships with our consumers through copy to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand value.

This role is part of a newly formed in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with the marketing team, the creative art lead, internal and external agency teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to develop copy and content for various channels throughout the consumer journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted writer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Develop catchy and engaging social media posts for Facebook and Instagram that drive audience engagement
  • Create email marketing campaigns to drive reward member acquisition and retention
  • Produce SEO- friendly content for website pages to improve user experience and organic search rankings
  • Stay up to date on trends, competitor activity, and new communication platforms to continuously improve copy & content
  • Develop clear, concise, and compelling advertising concepts and copy collaboratively with Art Lead
  • Write in both short and long-form styles depending on the tactic and channel goals
  • Establish, develop, and maintain creative writing standards (voice of brand).
  • Adapt language and tone of messages based on channel, product, and target audience working in partnership with Paid Media Lead
  • Embody bp core values – play to win, care for others willing to go the extra mile; and pursuing excellence in every facet of our endeavors.

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree in English/Writing/Marketing/Communications or related field

Experience & Skills

  • 5+ years of copywriting in an agency or in-house marketing department
  • Outstanding writing skills demonstrated ability to write concise, creative, and persuasive content
  • Strong comprehension of brand positioning and ability to drive consistency across channels and platforms
  • Experience producing copy across channels with expertise in digital channels
  • Confidently and clearly presents ideas with strong supportive arguments
  • Open to taking direction and receiving feedback, applying adjustments with quick turnarounds
  • Strong organization skills and a deep understanding of the creative development process
  • Able to time manage multiple projects and prioritize workflow
  • Exceptional attention to detail and outstanding grammar and spelling capability
  • Experience in agile ways of working, familiar with working in Azure DevOps (ADO) or similar agile tool
  • Leverages consumer insights to craft copy and content to meet consumer needs in the purchase cycle

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp