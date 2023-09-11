Job summary

As the Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead, you will play a crucial role in bringing bp’s mobility products and services to life by creating engaging copy that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. Your primary focus will be on developing and executing B2C digital copy and content across paid and owned digital channels. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and best practices to create content and copy plans to meet consumers with the right message at the right time across digital touchpoints. Your work will be focused on building relationships with our consumers through copy to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand value. This role is part of a newly formed in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with the marketing team, the creative art lead, internal and external agency teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to develop copy and content for various channels throughout the consumer journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted writer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

As the Copywriter & Content Marketing Lead, you will play a crucial role in bringing bp’s mobility products and services to life by creating engaging copy that aligns with our brand identity and business objectives. Your primary focus will be on developing and executing B2C digital copy and content across paid and owned digital channels. In this role you will leverage consumer insights and best practices to create content and copy plans to meet consumers with the right message at the right time across digital touchpoints. Your work will be focused on building relationships with our consumers through copy to differentiate our offering and drive long-term brand value.This role is part of a newly formed in-house creative team as part of the Mobility & Convenience Americas business that supports over 6,500 bp and Amoco locations across the United States. The successful candidate will report to Branded Communications Manager and work closely with the marketing team, the creative art lead, internal and external agency teams, and a variety of internal collaborators to develop copy and content for various channels throughout the consumer journey. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated multi-faceted writer who has a passion for developing engaging marketing materials.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Develop catchy and engaging social media posts for Facebook and Instagram that drive audience engagement

Create email marketing campaigns to drive reward member acquisition and retention

Produce SEO- friendly content for website pages to improve user experience and organic search rankings

Stay up to date on trends, competitor activity, and new communication platforms to continuously improve copy & content

Develop clear, concise, and compelling advertising concepts and copy collaboratively with Art Lead

Write in both short and long-form styles depending on the tactic and channel goals

Establish, develop, and maintain creative writing standards (voice of brand).

Adapt language and tone of messages based on channel, product, and target audience working in partnership with Paid Media Lead

Embody bp core values – play to win, care for others willing to go the extra mile; and pursuing excellence in every facet of our endeavors.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in English/Writing/Marketing/Communications or related field

Experience & Skills

5+ years of copywriting in an agency or in-house marketing department

Outstanding writing skills demonstrated ability to write concise, creative, and persuasive content

Strong comprehension of brand positioning and ability to drive consistency across channels and platforms

Experience producing copy across channels with expertise in digital channels

Confidently and clearly presents ideas with strong supportive arguments

Open to taking direction and receiving feedback, applying adjustments with quick turnarounds

Strong organization skills and a deep understanding of the creative development process

Able to time manage multiple projects and prioritize workflow

Exceptional attention to detail and outstanding grammar and spelling capability

Experience in agile ways of working, familiar with working in Azure DevOps (ADO) or similar agile tool

Leverages consumer insights to craft copy and content to meet consumer needs in the purchase cycle

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.