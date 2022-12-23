Core - Business Analyst

Job summary

People & Culture Services + Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised & standardised People & Culture services for bp from several geographical delivery centers.

The role is a part of the Core Solutions Team. The team takes part in the development and execution of solutions design and deployment for HR that support the business strategies. The team owns Workday, the core HR product and supports: Personal Data, Compensation, Benefits, Time and Absence, Talent, Recruitment, Payroll and Security solutioning.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide innovative solutions to current & future business challenges.

Benchmark bp People & Culture systems owned by the team & processes against other users and make recommendations.

Analyse Business Requirements while engaging the business teams

Act as the central control point for business analysis activities including working with stakeholders, third parties, and technical teams, as appropriate

Confirmed ability to integrate with cross functional teams

Ensure that solutions are tested ensuring no production defects

Support the system patch activity & the ongoing release management process

Support change management activity. Work closely with the change management & service delivery teams

Develop & present appropriate recommendations to stakeholders, run show & tell sessions

Identify areas for process and system improvement – ensure that technology is embraced & cost-effective services are developed.

Apply agile practices & principles to continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes

Work with the Global Solution & Experience owners, solution leads to ensure that the value that bp receives from its People and Culture platforms is maximised

Job Requirement:

Experience of working with Human Resources applications

Experience in a similar role working for a large-scale and complex organisation such as bp

Significant knowledge of analyst frameworks, business processes and business requirements methodologies

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Preferred experience / knowledge of using Workday.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.