Core People SME

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

People & Culture (P&C) Solution & Services (S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

Core people services administer on offer & onboarding, employee data and organisational data This role will act as a bridge between the operational activities / strategies within P&C S+S / centre and the centralised global strategies, to ensure two way information sharing, collaborative ways of working and to act as the guardian for standardised process design and alignment within GBS.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide deep process domain (WFA) expertise across end to end P&C S+S processes in delivering operations delivery, quality management and control

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses/Country including any internal GBS Asia processes.

Work closely with P&C S+S team members and wider P&C community to ensure that overall operational objectives are met with appropriate judgement to influence the result.

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers, external service providers and liaise with business partners to understand requirement and tailor solutions to provide critical insights for making informed business decisions.

Participate and lead in appropriate internal and external forums with the intent to share best ways of working, evaluate options to drive continuous improvement both from a process and systems perspective.

Develop and provide vital trainings, guidance, support and mentoring related to system, process, policy changes making sure knowledge is properly transferred and understood.

Define and validate S+S project criteria while developing related project documents and contribute to the enhancement of existing ones whilst validating scope with internal / external stakeholders and management

Analyse root cause, and apply appropriate resolutions/feedback to P&C S+S wide routine and recurring problems, complex issues and new initiatives with focus on quality, control and compliance.

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions, or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and leading projects to deliver these solutions.

Adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant technical/business field

Minimum of 4 Years of experience

Demonstrates capability in line with the P&C Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic and advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues.

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to advise business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns.

Business Capability

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Leadership & EQ Capability

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Demonstrates the BP V&Bs in every interaction

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

Desirable Criteria:

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Intermediate / advanced knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Intermediate / advanced knowledge of Workday and other HR management system

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Employee and labour relations, Employee Lifecycle, Extract, transform and load, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, User Experience Analysis, Workday, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.