Core People Services Specialist

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Core People Service Specialist

The People Core Specialist is responsible for processing data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce. The role involves providing information and guidance to BP employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution. The role requires strong customer service skills, digital fluency, and the ability to navigate a tiered support model. The purpose of this role is to ensure legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements are met while giving to continuous improvement activities.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organisation within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally from a number of business & technology centres and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy process and digital experts dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to process data changes through different parts of the employee lifecycle using Workday and Salesforce also provide information and guidance to BP employees and PC&C on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

Have an advanced understanding of internal processes including line of business specific processes & procedures.

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests including HR for HR requests.

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high impact transactions following processes & procedures i.e. supervisory organisation unit changes multiple reporting line changes job changes Work schedule changes transaction corrections rescinds.

Develop and implement plans for seamless execution of larger scale ad hoc projects (10-20) that require Operations and Advisory processes to be carried out in mass.

Be solution focused work closely with other Operations teams wider Operations & Advisory & Solutions teams to contribute to client and/or enhance relationships ways of working.

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities subject matter expert areas.

Deliver record document image management services according to agreed performance targets statutory legal fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure adherence to process maps standard data input forms.

Assist in coordination of acceptance testing for O&A technology changes.

Undertake other work in support of service area O&A as required

Bachelor’s degree plus 3 to 5 years relevant experience

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems computer skills experience across full spectrum of Office programs analytical support tools

Proven ability to skillfully navigate tiered support model

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter experts

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly effectively generate analyse range of data to provide accurate timely information to inform business decisions

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive reactive; ability to handle multiple priorities complete tasks on time

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems and HR Systems such as Workday

Advanced knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems processes efficiently effectively

Able to provide level of support to employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space knows when to bring up any concerns

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build maintain relationships with customers. Is building applying skills in active listening can communicate effectively (written verbal)

Eye for business & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal external context seeks understand relationship between their activity local business drivers. Aware that HR is enabler of business seeks ensure HR solutions lead enhanced business

Is continually enhancing self-awareness actively seeks input from others on impact effectiveness

Applies judgment common sense - able use insight good judgement inform actions taken ensure solutions are pragmatic

Works well independently as member of team proactively providing support colleagues

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our appealing Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



