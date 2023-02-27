Core Strategist

The core strategists provide direct technology support to analysts, worldwide to help build models and analytical insight that directly influences commercial outcomes. We are Python experts located in each of our main trading locations and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms, regression analysis or commercial skills. We provide timely, technology solutions to analysts within oil and products, gas and power and low carbon and partner with the central IT organization for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, data ontologies, new analytical toolkits, visualization technologies and cloud compute.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!