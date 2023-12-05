Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The core strategists provide direct technology support to analysts, worldwide to help build models and analytical insight that directly influences commercial outcomes. We are Python experts located in each of our main trading locations and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms, regression analysis or commercial skills. We provide timely, technology solutions to analysts within oil and products, gas and power and low carbon and partner with the central IT organization for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, data ontologies, new analytical toolkits, visualization technologies and cloud compute.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

You will build direct relationships with key analysts to understand their business requirements and immediate goals.

Highly networked within both the global Core Strategist team and the central IT organization you will play a leading role in advancing the technology agenda across regions.

Be held by the trading business as a deep technical authority and source of expert mentorship. Provide day-to-day problem solving support and proactively share standard process.

Build efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologies including technical stack of DataIKU, Plotly and PowerBI but also bespoke Python libraries and applications

Partner with strategists and traders to develop custom interactive dashboard visualization solutions using web technologies and third-party frameworks.

Craft and build scalable, reusable components and frameworks in-line with mandated architectures. Rigorously adhere to software development standard methodology for enterprise-grade applications.

Make significant contributions to the shared proprietary model libraries for use globally.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play a key interfacing role between IT and the analyst community

About you:

Undergraduate degree in STEM subject or quantitative field.

Deep practical experience and knowledge of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including strong knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Solid hands-on knowledge of time series data manipulation. Ability to write production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Experience and strong drive to build highly efficient technical solutions in the quantitative trading space

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Good knowledge of SQL and RDBMs and demonstrable experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

UI development, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of charting frameworks including Plotly and Plotly Dash.

Software development industry standard methodology, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems, preferably Git.

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Strong written and verbal interpersonal skills.

Desirable experience and skills:

Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, XML.

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting

Quantitative skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, optimization or derivative pricing, preferably in a front office role in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major.

Knowledge of local energy markets.

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

Quantitative and data science skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, OLS and Lasso, Logistic Regression.

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodels

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.