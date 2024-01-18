Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading Analytics & Insight organisation and advance your career as a



Core Strategist

The Core Strategists, working in cross-discipline Squads, are helping spearhead our analytics transformation, re-imaging legacy business critical Excel models on our strategic data science platform Dataiku. We are Python experts and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms or commercial skills. Working in a close partnership with the analysts and strategists across regions and commodity lines, you will design and build solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment.

In your role, you will also partner with the central IT organisation for strategic deliveries, including modern data repositories, new analytical toolkits, visualisation technologies and cloud compute.

In this role You will:

Build direct relationships with key analysts and commercial partners to understand their business requirements and immediate goals, and build effective technical solutions based on their guidance.

Play a key role in advancing the strategic technology agenda across regions.

Be held by the business as a technical authority and source of expert guidance to the analyst community.

Build efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologies (including Dataiku, Power BI and Plotly Dash)

Partner with analysts to develop custom interactive dashboard visualization solutions using web technologies and third-party frameworks.

Design and build scalable, reusable components and frameworks in-line with mandated architectures.

Rigorously adhere to software development best practice for enterprise-grade applications.

Contribute to the shared proprietary model libraries for use by analysts globally.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play an interfacing role between IT and the analyst community.

Act as a Product Owner for strategic projects undertaken by the centralized IT teams in service of Trading Analytics & Insight.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant university education in a STEM subject or other quantitative field (computer science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or physics, electrical engineering, mathematical finance)

Fluent English

Industry experience of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Practical knowledge of time series data manipulation.

Expert in writing production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Knowledge of SQL and RDBMs. Experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

Reporting, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of visualisation frameworks, including at least one of Plotly, Plotly Dash and PowerBI.

Familiar with software development industry standard methodology, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems, preferably Git.

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Desirable Experience & Skills

Knowledge of European or other regional energy

Understanding of supply and demand drivers together with how physical and related financial instruments are traded.

Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, XML

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting

Experience of working with data science platforms - especially DataIKU or databricks

Experience of UX design

Industry experience of large-scale data analysis and predictive modelling, preferably in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major.

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

Javascript or Typescript programming, experience with React.js, Node.js/npm.

Quantitative and data science skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, optimization or machine learning

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodels

Good partner management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.