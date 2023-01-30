Core Strategist (Senior Python Developer)

Job summary

About Us



Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



The core strategists provide direct technology support to analysts, worldwide to help build models and analytical insight that directly influences commercial outcomes. We are Python experts located in each of our main trading locations and combine deep programming know-how with practical experience of analytics and systemic trading - data science methods, statistics, numerical algorithms, regression analysis or commercial skills. Working in a close partnership with the data strategists and trading benches directly across oil, gas and power, you will craft and build solutions to exciting business problems in a highly multifaceted commercial environment, including modern data repositories, data ontologies, new analytical toolkits, visualisation technologies and cloud compute

Key responsibilities:

You will build direct relationships with key traders and quant strategists to understand their requirements and immediate goals.

Highly networked within both the global Core Strategist team and the central IT organization you will play a leading role in advancing the technology agenda across regions.

Be held by the trading business as a deep technical authority and source of expert guidance. Provide day-to-day problem solving support and proactively share best practice.

Create efficient, resilient and innovative solutions using modern data analytics technologie including technical stack of DataIKU, Plotly and PowerBI but also bespoke Python libraries and applications

Partner with strategists and traders to develop custom interactive dashboard visualization solutions using web technologies and third-party frameworks.

Design and build scalable, reusable components and frameworks in-line with mandated architectures. Rigorously adhere to software development best practice for enterprise-grade applications.

Make significant contributions to the shared proprietary model libraries for use globally.

Work with the architecture and infrastructure teams in central IT to ensure that designs are aligned with the company technology strategy. Play a key interfacing role between IT and the analyst community

About you

Undergraduate degree in STEM subject or quantitative discipline.

Deep practical experience and knowledge of Python programming for numerical data analysis, including strong knowledge of pandas, numpy, Jupyter. Solid hands-on knowledge of time series data manipulation. Ability to write production ready, highly reliable, tuned (pythonic) numerical code.

Experience and strong drive to create highly efficient technical solutions in the quantitative trading space

Good understanding of web services, ability to integrate with REST APIs.

Good knowledge of SQL and RDBMs and strong experience in cloud technology concepts and stack, specifically AWS services.

UI development, with a strong emphasis on data visualization. Knowledge of charting frameworks including Plotly and Plotly Dash.

Software development industry best practice, including unit, integration and regression testing. Build and deploy patterns. Source code control systems, preferably Git.

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Desirable experience and skills:

Understanding of web technologies including HTML, CSS, XML.

Understanding of econometrics and time series forecasting

Quantitative skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, optimization or derivative pricing, preferably in a front office role in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy major.

Knowledge of local energy markets.

Object oriented programming in a second language, for example Java, C++ or C#

Quantitative and data science skills, for example knowledge of statistics, probability theory, OLS and Lasso, Logistic Regression.

The scientific python stack including SciPy, scikit-learn, Statsmodels