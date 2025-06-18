Job summary

As a Core Tooling Engineer, you’ll play a key role in developing, maintaining, and operating the internal tools and systems that power our engineering workflows. You'll focus on scalability, automation, and operational efficiency—working closely with peers across engineering to ensure tools are robust, reliable, and secure. From supporting CI/CD pipelines to integrating DevOps capabilities and monitoring infrastructure health, your contributions will be essential to delivering seamless platform operations.

You’ll be part of a high-energy, high-performing team of engineers collaborating with technology leaders to define and deliver cutting-edge compute and data platforms. Your work will directly enable scalable, efficient, and impactful engineering across the organization.

What You’ll Deliver

Improve platform reliability, performance, and scalability through infrastructure tooling and automation.

Integrate platform capabilities with enterprise IT systems and services.

Champion the use of DevOps, CI/CD practices, and Infrastructure-as-Code across teams.

Monitor system health and contribute to disaster recovery and resilience strategies.

Collaborate with engineering and product teams to ensure internal platforms support business needs.

Support continuous improvement of internal services through documentation, testing, and tooling enhancements.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field—or equivalent hands-on experience.

Proficiency in TypeScript, C#, and Python , with experience across multiple platforms.

, with experience across multiple platforms. Proven experience in platform engineering, site reliability, or cloud operations.

Familiarity with Agile workflows and IT service management concepts.

Exposure to CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure-as-Code tools like Terraform, AWS CDK, or Azure Bicep .

. Basic understanding of distributed systems, networking, and cloud infrastructure components.

Core Competencies

Knowledge of designing and supporting highly available, resilient systems.

Understanding of site reliability engineering practices and incident response.

Experience with infrastructure automation and monitoring tools.

Working knowledge of cloud services (networking, compute, storage, IAM).

Strong collaboration and communication skills, with a team-first mindset.

Bonus Skills

Experience working in regulated or compliance-sensitive environments.

Familiarity with product-focused engineering principles, balancing reliability with user needs.

Adaptability and eagerness to learn new tools and technologies; ability to take initiative and own your work.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

