Corfu Gouvia Terminal Labourer-2

The Terminal Operator is responsible for carrying out the day to day operational tasks safely, effectively and efficiently.

The Terminal Operator receives fuel into storage, looks after the day to day storage and handling procedures and loads bridgers

The Terminal operator is responsible to perform all tasks in accordance with the site Operating Standards.

At a typicalterminal, these basic operating tasks are, but not limited to;

- fuel receiving

- storage and handling

- preventative maintenance

- bridger filling

- product quality

Receipt of product in the tanks through a pipeline from a vessel

Supervision of product loading at bridger at the loading gantry

Implementation of quality and quantity controls

Implementation of Health, Safety, Environmental Protection Procedures

Participation in the Emergency Response Teams of the facility.

Completion of forms with the checks carried out

Housekeeping of workplace

Providing assistance to the technical department during maintenance and investement projects

Issue and manage routing documents

Education

High school diploma

Foreign Languages

English (preferred)

Abilities / Skills

Emphasis on action / initiative –Basic level

Interpersonal communication - Basic level

Fuel Installation Operation - Basic Level

Other

Driving license for cat. B



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



