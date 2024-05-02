Corfu Gouvia Terminal Operator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Terminal Operator is responsible for carrying out the day to day operational tasks safely, effectively and efficiently.

The Terminal Operator receives fuel into storage, looks after the day to day storage and handling procedures and loads bridgers

The Terminal operator is responsible to perform all tasks in accordance with the site Operating Standards. At a typicalterminal, these basic operating tasks are, but not limited to;

fuel receiving

storage and handling

preventative maintenance

bridger filling

product quality

Receipt of product in the tanks through a pipeline from a vessel

Supervision of product loading at bridger at the loading gantry Implementation of quality and quantity controls

Implementation of Health, Safety, Environmental Protection Procedures Participation in the Emergency Response Teams of the facility.

Completion of forms with the checks carried out Housekeeping of workplace

Providing assistance to the technical department during maintenance and investment projects Issue and manage routing documents

Education

High school diploma

Foreign Languages English (preferred)

Abilities / Skills

Emphasis on action / initiative - Basic level Interpersonal communication - Basic level Fuel Installation Operation - Basic Level

Other

Driving license for cat. B

You will work with the Terminal team which consists of 2 other employees, the terminal manager and 1other operator



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.