Corfu Gouvia Terminal Operator

The Terminal Operator is responsible for carrying out the day to day operational tasks safely, effectively and efficiently.
The Terminal Operator receives fuel into storage, looks after the day to day storage and handling procedures and loads bridgers
The Terminal operator is responsible to perform all tasks in accordance with the site Operating Standards. At a typicalterminal, these basic operating tasks are, but not limited to;
Receipt of product in the tanks through a pipeline from a vessel
Supervision of product loading at bridger at the loading gantry Implementation of quality and quantity controls
Implementation of Health, Safety, Environmental Protection Procedures Participation in the Emergency Response Teams of the facility.
Completion of forms with the checks carried out Housekeeping of workplace
Providing assistance to the technical department during maintenance and investment projects Issue and manage routing documents
Education
High school diploma
Foreign Languages English (preferred)
Abilities / Skills
Emphasis on action / initiative - Basic level Interpersonal communication - Basic level Fuel Installation Operation - Basic Level
Other
Driving license for cat. B
You will work with the Terminal team which consists of 2 other employees, the terminal manager and 1other operator
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
