Corporate Affairs Advisor

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142619BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country, either through helping to manage interactions with the media, assisting with delivery of social investment and sponsorship programmes, or through local community engagement, ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

This role sits bp China Communications & Advocacy function’s government relations team and reports into bp China’s Head of Regulatory & Policy. The successful candidate is encouraged to identify, build and maintain relationships with key external partners in areas of importance to bp’s business and drive policy advocacy initiatives forward in support of China business growth priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Advocacy & Stakeholder Engagement

  • Develop & handle relationships with key (external) customer in government, think tank, business associations and NGOs to advocate and influence public policy priorities.
  • Advocates for, and handles, policy issues (e.g., social, political, technical), and leads the company’s engagement and campaign with senior internal partners related to government affairs on priority issues, strategies, and/or programs.
  • Lead and deliver climate policy advocacy, net zero learning and carbon management capability building within the company
  • Develops and/or drive innovative solutions for advancing bp’s policy and/or political agenda, while handling risks and consequences.
Politics & Policy Analysis
  • Delivery strategy and implementation of geopolitical/public policy/business culture advisories, understanding and solutions to mitigate political and regulatory risks in China.
  • Improve capabilities to supervise, analyse, and interpret strategic developments in the Chinese economic, business, diplomacy, social and political spheres for the implications on business strategy and operations.
  • Deliver Policy and Regulatory Affairs activity to monitor policy evolution, changes, trends, and participate policy dialogue debate and advocacy as necessary.
Internal engagement:
  • Engage with bp Group Communications & Advocacy function and Strategy & Sustainability function to ensure priorities are aligned with Group and that the local objectives are reflected in Group planning.
  • Support group executive’s China visits and high-valued outbound visits to bp by Chinese government and partner delegations regarding meeting facilitation, coordination with internal and external parties, logistics and follow ups.
  • Lead the team on event management such as government-sponsored activities, government advisory boards.
Requirements
  • Advanced degrees in energy policy, international affairs and/or government relations
  • Proven experiences in government relations, advocacy, or network-building activities
  • Deep knowledge of energy and climate policies, able to conduct both qualitative and quantitative analysis on current and future trends
  • Knowledge of government operations, practices, and partners in China, and the ability to utilize this knowledge in bp China’s stakeholder engagement and policy advocacy
  • Build enduring capability, commit to team functional expertise and excellence.
  • Experience working in multi-cultural environments and is effective in multi-cultural communications
  • Proficient written and spoken English and Chinese communication.
  • Proactive, creative, and drives initiatives through

