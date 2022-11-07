Corporate Affairs Advisor

Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country, either through helping to manage interactions with the media, assisting with delivery of social investment and sponsorship programmes, or through local community engagement, ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.
This role sits bp China Communications & Advocacy function’s government relations team and reports into bp China’s Head of Regulatory & Policy. The successful candidate is encouraged to identify, build and maintain relationships with key external partners in areas of importance to bp’s business and drive policy advocacy initiatives forward in support of China business growth priorities.
Key Accountabilities:
Advocacy & Stakeholder Engagement