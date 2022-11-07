Corporate Affairs Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team in executing the external affairs agenda for the region/country, either through helping to manage interactions with the media, assisting with delivery of social investment and sponsorship programmes, or through local community engagement, ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

This role sits bp China Communications & Advocacy function’s government relations team and reports into bp China’s Head of Regulatory & Policy. The successful candidate is encouraged to identify, build and maintain relationships with key external partners in areas of importance to bp’s business and drive policy advocacy initiatives forward in support of China business growth priorities.



Key Accountabilities:



Advocacy & Stakeholder Engagement

Develop & handle relationships with key (external) customer in government, think tank, business associations and NGOs to advocate and influence public policy priorities.

Advocates for, and handles, policy issues (e.g., social, political, technical), and leads the company’s engagement and campaign with senior internal partners related to government affairs on priority issues, strategies, and/or programs.

Lead and deliver climate policy advocacy, net zero learning and carbon management capability building within the company

Develops and/or drive innovative solutions for advancing bp’s policy and/or political agenda, while handling risks and consequences.

Politics & Policy Analysis

Delivery strategy and implementation of geopolitical/public policy/business culture advisories, understanding and solutions to mitigate political and regulatory risks in China.

Improve capabilities to supervise, analyse, and interpret strategic developments in the Chinese economic, business, diplomacy, social and political spheres for the implications on business strategy and operations.

Deliver Policy and Regulatory Affairs activity to monitor policy evolution, changes, trends, and participate policy dialogue debate and advocacy as necessary.

Internal engagement:

Engage with bp Group Communications & Advocacy function and Strategy & Sustainability function to ensure priorities are aligned with Group and that the local objectives are reflected in Group planning.

Support group executive’s China visits and high-valued outbound visits to bp by Chinese government and partner delegations regarding meeting facilitation, coordination with internal and external parties, logistics and follow ups.

Lead the team on event management such as government-sponsored activities, government advisory boards.

Requirements