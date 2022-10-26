Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. We are in the business of developing diverse talent into leaders to ensure Team Members have a space to grow and be their authentic self. Our office is dog-friendly, follows a casual dress code and has a campus feel with an onsite café, walking trails and a fitness center.

The Corporate Chef/Research & Development Advisor- Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage is responsible for the end to end product and program development process. This role works closely with the Fresh Food Category Management Team and Operations team.

Essential Job Duties:

Lead new product development beginning at Define/Explore through successful commercialization

Lead all aspects of trend spotting and strategy sessions to identify new products and trends that will maintain the ongoing food and beverage offer’s competitive advantage

Optimize existing products and processes to improve food safety, quality, consistency and profitability

Ongoing assessment of food service equipment, track and trouble shoot issues, work with the factory representatives to address service issues.

In collaboration with Operations, lead field testing, training and results measurement for continuous improvement.

Maintain detailed notes for product evaluations, document builds and procedures

Provide direction to Instructional Design team in creation of training materials

Ensure compliance with current and future FDA menu labelling guidelines

Develop and maintain nutritional content and database using Genesis Software

Maintain food labelling systems for prepared foods

Create and build productive, mutually beneficial supplier partnerships

Direct Procurement team for ingredient sourcing and RFP process

Maintain clean and organized kitchen space, refrigerators, freezers, and all other storage areas

Serve as the point person for Food Safety processes and policies

Own relationship with 3rd party food safety audit partner

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Required or Preferred Qualifications/Certifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred

Serve Safe Certification required

Serve Safe Trainer Certification preferred

Application of deductive reasoning general rules

Knowledge/Skills

5-7 years of Fresh Food Operations or Category Management experience preferred

3-5 years of Food Leadership experience preferred

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

Experience being a leader of change management

Well organized and proven time management skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups

Excellent communicator, ensuring comprehension at all organizational levels

Strong problem solving skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint

New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement

Operational understanding of company Fresh Food Program

