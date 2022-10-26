The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. We are in the business of developing diverse talent into leaders to ensure Team Members have a space to grow and be their authentic self. Our office is dog-friendly, follows a casual dress code and has a campus feel with an onsite café, walking trails and a fitness center.
The Corporate Chef/Research & Development Advisor- Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage is responsible for the end to end product and program development process. This role works closely with the Fresh Food Category Management Team and Operations team.