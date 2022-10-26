Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Corporate Chef Research &amp; Development

Corporate Chef Research &amp; Development

Corporate Chef Research & Development

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139968BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future. We are in the business of developing diverse talent into leaders to ensure Team Members have a space to grow and be their authentic self. Our office is dog-friendly, follows a casual dress code and has a campus feel with an onsite café, walking trails and a fitness center.

The Corporate Chef/Research & Development Advisor- Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage is responsible for the end to end product and program development process. This role works closely with the Fresh Food Category Management Team and Operations team.

Essential Job Duties:

  • Lead new product development beginning at Define/Explore through successful commercialization
  • Lead all aspects of trend spotting and strategy sessions to identify new products and trends that will maintain the ongoing food and beverage offer’s competitive advantage
  • Optimize existing products and processes to improve food safety, quality, consistency and profitability
  • Ongoing assessment of food service equipment, track and trouble shoot issues, work with the factory representatives to address service issues.
  • In collaboration with Operations, lead field testing, training and results measurement for continuous improvement.
  • Maintain detailed notes for product evaluations, document builds and procedures
  • Provide direction to Instructional Design team in creation of training materials
  • Ensure compliance with current and future FDA menu labelling guidelines
  • Develop and maintain nutritional content and database using Genesis Software
  • Maintain food labelling systems for prepared foods
  • Create and build productive, mutually beneficial supplier partnerships
  • Direct Procurement team for ingredient sourcing and RFP process
  • Maintain clean and organized kitchen space, refrigerators, freezers, and all other storage areas
  • Serve as the point person for Food Safety processes and policies
  • Own relationship with 3rd party food safety audit partner
  • Perform additional duties as assigned.

Required or Preferred Qualifications/Certifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred
  • Serve Safe Certification required
  • Serve Safe Trainer Certification preferred
  • Application of deductive reasoning general rules

Knowledge/Skills

  • 5-7 years of Fresh Food Operations or Category Management experience preferred
  • 3-5 years of Food Leadership experience preferred
  • Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures
  • Experience being a leader of change management
  • Well organized and proven time management skills
  • Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups
  • Excellent communicator, ensuring comprehension at all organizational levels
  • Strong problem solving skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

  • Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint
  • New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement
  • Operational understanding of company Fresh Food Program
