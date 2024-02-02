Corporate Communications Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

The communications manager is an integral part of the Brazil C&EA team who is responsible for advancing and protecting bp’s reputation in the country by developing a communications strategy that help advocate for progress toward the company’s businesses priorities.



Job Description:

IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH.



Key Dimensions:

Strategic communications advice and delivery in support of Head of Country and businesses, deepening understanding of the bp strategy and external affairs priorities, and demonstrating to Brazilian audiences/ potential partners that bp is an integrated energy company.

Based on intimate knowledge of the businesses and in alignment with the C&EA priorities for the country, deliver strategic communications plans that support the advocacy efforts. As appropriate, this includes media engagement, digital platforms, sponsorship, and events that support business outcomes in the country and build trust and confidence with key internal and external audiences.

Develop and manage third-party agencies to deliver external engagement plans and communication materials to enhance bp’s external presence.

Tactical delivery of the communications plan, including drafting content and publishing across bp´s owned channels.

Support crisis management.



Key Accountabilities:

The role focuses on creating and delivering strategic communications and external affairs efforts, clearly demonstrating the link between desired business outcome, audience needs (both external and internal) and chosen activities.

Support Brazil external affairs colleagues in building and implementing advocacy strategies, ensuring that bp has an aligned and consistent narrative in country, including opportunities to support advocacy effort though media.

The communications manager will need to work in an integrated way - building strong relationships with C&EA colleagues in Brazil, across the Americas and globally. S/he will collaborate with business leaders to support delivery to the benefit of the country, businesses and bp strategy.

Experience working in matrix organizations and having a customer focused mindset will be key.



Responsibilities include:

Understand business needs and priorities to ensure strategic communication deliverables are focused on achieving the highest impact to the benefit of the country and bp strategy.

Develop and lead the communication strategies (including, traditional and digital communications tactics, sponsorship, and events), communication materials and proof points to illustrate alignment of bp’s strategy to business priorities – balancing audience understanding and pragmatism with innovative thinking.

Leverage understanding of audiences to anticipate issues and share insight based on ‘continuous listening’ techniques.

Develop and implement internal communication plans and local messaging to help employees understand bp’s strategy and their role in delivering it in Brazil. Include organizing internal events and ongoing online and offline internal communications.

Plan and manage external events sponsorship and participation, including opportunities’ mapping. Brief and provide training to executives to speak to reporters and in events on behalf of bp, including media training.

Monitor and measure the effectiveness of communications activities. Evaluate the impact against desired outcomes or key performance indicators, course-correcting as required.

Lead communication response during emergency incident or crisis.



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree, 8+ years experience external affairs, journalism, corporate communications or communications agency background.

Advanced English skills.



Essential Experience:

Proven track-record of designing and delivering strategic communications plans in support of business outcomes.

Strong written communication skills. Able to convey subtle, technical, or complex information simply, effectively, and creatively.

Knowledge of channel management and communications best practice; tactics and tools to drive awareness and understanding across multiple groups; and understanding of social media, storytelling, and communities/networks to achieve desired results.

Experience building constructive and effective relationships with senior leaders and business clients.

Demonstrates resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome and adjusts quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.

External affairs, communications, media or consultancy/agency background.



IT IS MANDATORY TO SUBMIT YOUR RESUME IN ENGLISH.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.