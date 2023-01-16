We’re looking for a corporate reporting advisor to join our team and help us take bp’s corporate reports and ESG disclosure work forward.
This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers. And work to deliver our net zero ambition and aims – to help bp and the world get to net zero.
You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within communications & external affairs, working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. You’ll be supporting the whole team and helping to prepare content that goes into our disclosures – including the annual report, sustainability report, other annual publications and on the bp.com website.
You will have an interest in writing, meticulous attention to detail and exemplary organizational skills and enjoy working flexibly across a variety of tasks and projects.
A background in corporate reporting / corporate affairs / communications would be advantageous for this role. As well as an interest in and proven skills and experience of writing corporate comms.