Job summary

We’re looking for a corporate reporting advisor to join our team and help us take bp’s corporate reports and ESG disclosure work forward.



This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers. And work to deliver our net zero ambition and aims – to help bp and the world get to net zero.



You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within communications & external affairs, working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. You’ll be supporting the whole team and helping to prepare content that goes into our disclosures – including the annual report, sustainability report, other annual publications and on the bp.com website.



You will have an interest in writing, meticulous attention to detail and exemplary organizational skills and enjoy working flexibly across a variety of tasks and projects.



A background in corporate reporting / corporate affairs / communications would be advantageous for this role. As well as an interest in and proven skills and experience of writing corporate comms.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage day-to-day interactions with third parties – to track actions and make sure our partners deliver what we need and know what we need from them.

– to track actions and make sure our partners deliver what we need and know what we need from them. Collaborate with and manage internal stakeholders to plan, source, draft and verify content for the annual report and other key bp reports.

with and to plan, source, draft and verify content for the annual report and other key bp reports. Support production of corporate reports – review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and ensure stakeholder comments are accurately addressed. Review designs and marking up PDFs.

of corporate reports – review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and ensure stakeholder comments are accurately addressed. Review designs and marking up PDFs. Stay on top of bp announcements and events – including onebp (our intranet), results announcements, company webcasts etc. And identify key bp stories throughout the year to use as case studies across our corporate reports.

and events – including onebp (our intranet), results announcements, company webcasts etc. And identify key bp stories throughout the year to use as case studies across our corporate reports. Manage photography across our reports, working closely with different teams across bp to ensure accuracy, quality, relevance and diversity of photography used.

across our reports, working closely with different teams across bp to ensure accuracy, quality, relevance and diversity of photography used. Collaboration with the digital (bp.com) team to create and manage reporting content online. Creating project plans, developing sitemaps, tailoring report content for an online audience, and ensuring key audiences can find the content they need quickly.

to create and manage reporting content online. Creating project plans, developing sitemaps, tailoring report content for an online audience, and ensuring key audiences can find the content they need quickly. Support the communication of corporate reports and engagement activity, including drafting emails, report alerts and bp.com.

of corporate reports and engagement activity, including drafting emails, report alerts and bp.com. Support the bp AGM – including the production of briefing materials.

– including the production of briefing materials. Conduct benchmarking and track peer activity, horizon scanning and general research of new legislation or reporting requirements that may impact the team’s work.