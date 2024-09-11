Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
We’re looking for a corporate reporting advisor to join our team and help us take bp’s corporate reports and ESG disclosure work forward.
This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers. And work to deliver our net zero ambition and aims – to help bp and the world get to net zero.
You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within people, culture & communications, working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. You’ll be supporting the whole team and helping to prepare content that goes into our disclosures – including the annual report, sustainability report, other annual publications and on the bp.com website.
You will have an interest in writing, meticulous attention to detail and exemplary organisational skills and enjoy working flexibly across a variety of tasks and projects.
A background in corporate reporting / corporate affairs / communications would be advantageous for this role. As well as an interest in and proven skills and experience of writing corporate comms.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Disclaimer: Please note that this role will be based in St James Square (SJS) until early 2025, at which point it will move to another South East UK location.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
