Communications & External Affairs Group



We’re looking for a corporate reporting advisor to join our team and help us take bp’s corporate reports and ESG disclosure work forward.

This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers. And work to deliver our net zero ambition and aims – to help bp and the world get to net zero.

You’ll be a core part of the corporate reporting and ESG disclosure team within people, culture & communications, working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in reporting. You’ll be supporting the whole team and helping to prepare content that goes into our disclosures – including the annual report, sustainability report, other annual publications and on the bp.com website.

You will have an interest in writing, meticulous attention to detail and exemplary organisational skills and enjoy working flexibly across a variety of tasks and projects.

A background in corporate reporting / corporate affairs / communications would be advantageous for this role. As well as an interest in and proven skills and experience of writing corporate comms.

Handle day-to-day interactions with third parties – to track actions and make sure our partners deliver what we need and know what we need from them.

Collaborate with and manage internal stakeholders to plan, source, draft and verify content for the annual report and other key bp reports.

Support production of corporate reports – review, edit and ensure quality control of written copy, applying the corporate writing style. Manage content reviews and ensure stakeholder comments are accurately addressed. Review designs and marking up PDFs.

Stay on top of bp announcements and events – including onebp (our intranet), results announcements, company webcasts etc. And identify key bp stories throughout the year to use as case studies across our corporate reports.

Manage photography across our reports, working closely with different teams across bp to ensure accuracy, quality, relevance and diversity of photography used.

Collaboration with the digital (bp.com) team to create and manage reporting content online. Creating project plans, developing sitemaps, tailoring report content for an online audience, and ensuring key audiences can find the content they need quickly.

Support the communication of corporate reports and engagement activity, including drafting emails, report alerts and bp.com.

Support the bp AGM – including the production of briefing materials.

– including the production of briefing materials. Conduct benchmarking and track peer activity, horizon scanning and general research of new legislation or reporting requirements that may impact the team’s work.

You will be a skilled project manager, able to manage multiple projects and deadlines, and collaborate with a varied range of stakeholders to keep projects on track.

You will have demonstrable writing experience and be skilled in proofreading and editing.

You will be skilled in stakeholder engagement. With experience collaborating with and managing third party / agency relationships.

Excellent organizational skills – the ability to keep track of multiple activities, prioritize and efficiently switch between tasks.

Strong verbal and written communication skills. The ability to present your ideas clearly and instruct others.

Flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines.

High level of attention to detail – and the ability to maintain high-quality standards across the work that you produce.

Systems knowledge – including knowledge of Microsoft Apps (particularly Teams).

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Disclaimer: Please note that this role will be based in St James Square (SJS) until early 2025, at which point it will move to another South East UK location.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



