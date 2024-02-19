Corporate Reporting & ESG Senior Manager

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

The world wants and needs an energy system that’s secure, affordable and – increasingly – lower carbon. We want to play our part. This is an exciting time to join bp as we pursue our strategy to become an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers.

You’ll be a core part of the Corporate Reporting and ESG Disclosure Team working to monitor, assess and ultimately deliver leadership in corporate reporting. In recognition of the increasing complexity (and volume) of what we deliver, this role will help set us up to successfully deliver as we work towards our 2025 targets – and beyond.

We’re looking for someone who can help take our programme of work forward – including compliance with new reporting regulations – collaborating with a wide network of partners inside bp and outside the company.

What you will do:

Plan and help direct the work of the team and the evolution of our corporate reporting programme – including key results, ways of working, timelines, and resource requirements.

and the evolution of our corporate reporting programme – including key results, ways of working, timelines, and resource requirements. Preparation of bp’s corporate reports – working across key deliverables with the rest of the team as needed – including the annual report/form20-F

– working across key deliverables with the rest of the team as needed – including the annual report/form20-F Co-ordinate bp’s climate-related financial disclosures – including preparation of TCFD, benchmarking and managing the audit process.

– including preparation of TCFD, benchmarking and managing the audit process. Lead and help deliver non-financial assurance with bp’s audit and assurance provider(s). This will include building and agreeing plans to respond to new audit requirements associated with EU reporting requirements.

with bp’s audit and assurance provider(s). This will include building and agreeing plans to respond to new audit requirements associated with EU reporting requirements. Assess, develop, and deliver bp’s engagement with key ESG risk ratings agencies – working closely with investor relations and the strategy & sustainability team. This includes prioritising and responding to requests for information.

– working closely with investor relations and the strategy & sustainability team. This includes prioritising and responding to requests for information. Participation in key forums and committees related to corporate reporting and ESG disclosure.

related to corporate reporting and ESG disclosure. Secretariat – leading steering groups and working groups, developing papers for executive-level steering committees and board meetings as required.

– leading steering groups and working groups, developing papers for executive-level steering committees and board meetings as required. Work on ad-hoc projects – such as preparation for the AGM.

Key Skills:

Strategic thinking: proven experience working on strategic projects, problem solving and leading others.

proven experience working on strategic projects, problem solving and leading others. Project management: directing and pitch in to the delivery of programmes of work associated with corporate reporting – including new ESG disclosure requirements.

directing and pitch in to the delivery of programmes of work associated with corporate reporting – including new ESG disclosure requirements. Horizon scanning: monitoring developments, trends and good practice and factoring these into our work programme.

monitoring developments, trends and good practice and factoring these into our work programme. Stakeholder engagement and management: working with a variety of external third parties and internal partners. Competent managing multi-functional teams.

working with a variety of external third parties and internal partners. Competent managing multi-functional teams. Planning and organisation: the ability to prioritize and be flexible to react to changes and updates that impact your role.

What you will bring:

Significant experience of corporate reporting-related work areas, managing strategic projects and stakeholder engagement.

Knowledge of corporate reporting trends and developments, experience working with regulators and policy makers (across UK (FRC, FCA), EU and US (SEC)), understanding of sustainability standards (i.e. ISSB, EU CSRD, GRI).

Knowledge of annual report related and non-financial assurance requirements and direct experience of working with/managing auditors.

Knowledge of the ESG ecosystem – ratings providers and data aggregators – and developments (i.e. regulation). Experience working with and responding to requests for information from ESG ratings providers and sustainability benchmarks.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creating and measuring impact, Environmental Social And Governance (ESG), Influencing, Market Trends, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.