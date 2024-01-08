Corrosion Engineer (External Corrosion)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Reporting to the Corrosion Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering entity within Innovation and Engineering (I&E), providing technical support to the wider bp businesses. External corrosion is one of the few truly transferrable technical areas applicable to all renewable, new energy and hydrocarbon assets. The external corrosion engineer is responsible for providing specialist external corrosion expertise to P&O Major Projects, Offshore Wind, I&E technology focus areas, bp’s NetZero aims (including hydrogen, biofuels and Carbon Capture) and P&O operating hydrocarbon facilities.The successful individual will work closely with other fields, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems both at design stage and in operations. Applying engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices. Ensuring integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation are implemented.



Job Description:

Providing expertise in the fields of external corrosion prevention to support both existing and future operations and projects.

Learning from experience and developing specific research and development test programmes to improve application techniques/technology and surface preparation for better performance.

Aligning with related engineering, project and operations fields, e.g. quality, process and process safety, mechanical, electrical, pipelines, etc.

Provide technical expertise to produce external corrosion engineering work, which may include: identifying credible external corrosion and materials related damage mechanisms associated with existing operations and projects. predicting corrosion threat severity and impact, recommending and designing corrosion mitigation barriers (paint and coatings) for leading corrosion threats across the life cycle of operating facilities, design and operation of cathodic protection systems design and specification of liquid fireproofing or insulation systems. assuring quality and compliance against key performance indicators and highlighting issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Ensure standard process in external corrosion management is brought together through digital applications, Engineering Technical Practices, and industry standards.

Provide key input into bp’s sustainability aims for the whole lifecycle of external corrosion products.

Lead the development of project design philosophies that impact corrosion management, producing scope definition, equipment specifications, supporting engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up requirements, along with aligning with existing operations.

Supporting major project concept development studies and material selection activities related to external corrosion.

Provide technical feedback to technology development initiatives.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Identifying, quantifying and communicating risks to relevant partners to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Representation of bp in relevant industry working groups and committees.

Actively contributing to the materials, corrosion and inspection engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Participating in mentoring and coaching by actively sharing expertise and experience.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

Essential experience

Degree in Corrosion Engineering, Chemistry, Materials Science, chemical engineering or similar.

A minimum of 5 years experience designing, formulating and applying external corrosion barriers.

External corrosion expertise, including: A good technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to industrial paints and protective coatings. Experience of external corrosion related laboratory testing and their use supporting both projects and operations. Expertise in designing corrosion barriers, e.g. paint specifications, internal coatings/lining specifications, cathodic protection systems, pipe coating specifications, etc. A good technical understanding of quality requirements for corrosion barrier supply and application. External corrosion barrier in service monitoring.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered Chemist or Corrosion Engineer, or chartered status in closely aligned field).

A good technical understanding of cathodic protection designs to supplement coatings.

A good technical understanding of liquid applied fireproofing and/or insulation coatings.

Good awareness of basic and advanced QA/QC techniques.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.