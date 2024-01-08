Corrosion Engineering Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.I&E Engineering is a centrally based team of experienced specialist engineers within the Innovation and Engineering entity and is responsible for providing the leadership and expertise in the areas of Engineering, technology and digital applications. I&E Engineering is critical in supporting the operating sites to ensure safe, compliant, reliable, and efficient operations including the design and installations related to major projects in refining, production and growth areas like CCS, hydrogen and wind.The Materials and Corrosion team within I&E Engineering supports operations, projects, digital tool development, engineering technical practices (ETP’s) and training to build capability and reduce risks. This senior level leader role leads a team of subject matter experts that cover external and internal corrosion mechanisms, material selection, corrosion inhibition, erosion and corrosion control programmes, ensuring technical staff capability development and robust succession planning and alignment of Engineering support activities to meet the business needs of the company.



What you will do:

Responsible for driving the development of corrosion discipline capability and skills, to create an integrated and flexible technical capability and diverse career path options for technical staff.

Work with the Materials and Corrosion Advisors to ensure the maintenance, development and continuous improvement of Disciplines knowledge residing in ETPs.

Responsible for having clear Terms of Reference (TORs) for material pieces of work to ensure alignment on the problem statement, the deliverables and timing.

Responsible for ensuring that the team makes clear, actionable recommendations to the operating entities and other customers.

Providing vision, purpose and clear direction for their team in alignment with bp’s Who We Are frame and the bp Integrity Management strategy.

Provide Corrosion expertise (e.g., analyzing, identifying/mitigating materials and corrosion risks, optimizing corrosion control programmes and supporting material selection in Projects).

Managing and Prioritising work activities based on established work flow processes (Connexus) and the available team resource.

Lead the development of succession planning for key roles and ensures a ready pipeline exists to sustain technical capability though anticipated demographic transitions.

Maintains links to wider teams both across bp Group and externally.



What you will bring:

Experience leading global teams of engineering or technical experts

Experience with developing and mentoring junior engineers in corrosion, material selection or integrity management.

Operating site corrosion experience in large scale hydrocarbon processing or production

Ability to prioritise work activities based on risk

Technical background in Corrosion

Knowledge of Industry codes & standards and how to apply them

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with all levels within the organization and the energy industry.

Ability to energize people by setting clear direction and boundaries

Strong influencing and interpersonal skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with emphasis on working effectively in teams.

Ideally, you will also have:

Experience as a Team Leader on an operating site

Technical background in a corrosion speciality, e.g. external corrosion, internal corrosion, erosion, etc.

Agile experience (e.g. Scrums, Kanbans, etc)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



