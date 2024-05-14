Corrosion & Materials Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Materials & Corrosion Engineer is responsible for providing corrosion and materials engineering expertise and judgement in the service of Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Region Integrity Management Team in support of managing engineering risks and the delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.

This role proactively interacts with other disciplines, sub-functions, and contractors to systematically resolve Corrosion & materials related problems and applies pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, production efficiency, defect elimination, & standardization of engineering processes and workflows.

Essential education:

Degree in Corrosion or Materials Engineering related field (e.g., Chemistry, Chemical, Mechanical or Civil Engineering).

Professional accreditation e.g., Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer (IOM3, IChemE, Institute of Corrosion), AMPP Senior Corrosion Technologist etc. preferred

Essential experience and job requirements:

At least five years’ experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in oil and gas production.

experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in oil and gas production. Operational corrosion management experience.

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include: Materials selection Failure investigation Corrosion mechanisms Corrosion inhibition program design and optimization Oilfield chemical treatments for corrosion control RBA (risk-based assessment) RBI (risk-based inspection) Corrosion monitoring Corrosion management systems Fabric maintenance / painting Cathodic protection Erosion and erosion management

Familiar with industry standards for corrosion and integrity management and their application.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units.

People leadership, teamwork, and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Must be authorized to work in the U.S.

In addition, it would be advantageous if you had the following experience and skills:

Welding experience

Sour service.

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Inspection traditional techniques (UT / radiography / visual) and advanced techniques.

Metallographic analysis review and interpretation

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Digital skills fluency (e.g. Power BI, data organization and analysis)

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service oriented

Key accountabilities

Provide corrosion and materials engineering expertise to all relevant squads across P&O GoM business, namely Facility Support Squads (FSS) and Production Management squads (PMS) in the Production Delivery Unit (PDU) etc.

Own corrosion management systems by actively managing corrosion/erosion threats and barrier health and performance for all equipment class owners.

Develop and continuously improve performance management dashboards for corrosion management programs for the asset. Report key performance metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC data) on time and intervene where appropriate.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Lead corrosion threat assessments and evergreening for the responsible asset and projects and development of Corrosion and Materials mitigation programs by collaborating with other relevant teams.

Integrate with associated teams to ensure adequate equipment care, including production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, structural & civil engineering, and pipeline and subsea engineering.

Provide corrosion and materials engineering support to incident investigations, projects, etc.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons. Participate in Materials and Corrosion Community of Practice (CoP) meetings to learn and share lessons.

Review center issued technical guidance and/or standards/procedures and identify gaps and build plans to close gaps prioritized with risk management and value adding. Document GoM region practice.

Support the development of central tools and processes by providing timely feedback to integrate GOM’s perspectives.

Support the deployment of corrosion & materials related technology programs developed by digital and center engineering teams and provide use cases.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours.

Lead performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant metrics to drive continuous improvement for responsible asset.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection, Mechanical Property Testing, Non-intrusive inspection planning (Inactive) {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.