Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position is responsible for maintaining corrosion mitigation systems for pipeline facilities and ensuring compliance with local, state, federal and USPL policies and regulations.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure timely completion & entry into PCS of core corrosion tasks (BP conformance & regulatory compliance); annual surveys, rectifier inspections, bond inspections, probe and coupon inspections, atmospheric inspections. Plan and conduct field Close-Interval and Depth-of-Cover surveys according to schedule and conduct initial analysis and consult with Corrosion Team Leader/Corrosion TA if correction action is necessary. Champion HSSE policy and practices. Maintain all corrosion control records and diagrams as required by regulations and sound business practice. Assist Team Lead in preparing detailed engineering evaluations of corrosion mitigation processes in your area of responsibility to determine practical and cost effective means of protecting assets from corrosion. Perform installation, maintenance and monitoring of corrosion control systems . Monitor and elevate to team lead any technical assistance needed to field operations and maintenance personnel in matters regarding cathodic protection, protective coatings, material selection, corrosion inhibitors & biocides, corrosion data management, construction techniques, and testing procedures for the prevention and control of corrosion. Provide technical support for regulatory audits. Informally trains operations and maintenance personnel by raising individual knowledge and awareness of corrosion control. Conduct system surveys for exposed pipelines (i.e. spans and soil-to-air transitions, station piping). Analyze data, with assistance from team lead or technical authority, captured after leaks resulting from corrosion and implement approved corrosion related corrective actions. Track corrosion deficiencies to provide input to Annual Planning Process and develop 1 to 3 year maintenance plan. Maintain NACE certification Implement industry standards for NACE RP-0169-92. Participate in leak reduction by employing consistent and sound corrosion control practices. Adhere to all applicable BP/Pipelines & Logistics BU policies and procedures.

Essential Qualifications

Essential Education

High School Diploma or GED

Desirable Qualifications

Formal cathodic protection education/training

