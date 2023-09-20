Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Located in Freeman, Missouri, the Corrosion Specialist is responsible for performing and/or oversight for all the corrosion related inspections and repairs on the assigned assets. This includes annual surveys, rectifier inspections, bond inspections, probe and coupon inspections atmospheric coating inspections and Close-Interval/Depth of Cover surveys. The Corrosion Specialist is responsible for maintaining all corrosion related records and drawings for their assigned assets as well as performing installations, maintenance and monitoring of corrosion control systems.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



To be successful in this role, a Corrosion Specialist will complete all Corrosion related inspections according to regulatory requirements. Analyze data and develop mitigation actions and track deficiencies to closure. The Corrosion Specialist will maintain their NACE certifications and provide technical support for regulatory audits.

The Corrosion Specialist will be a member of the Corrosion team which consist of 5 Corrosion Specialist and the Corrosion Team Lead. They will be assigned approximately 500 to 700 miles of pipeline with associated facilities and tanks. They will work closely with the local core team who operate the asset.

High school diploma or GED.

5+years of experience in the pipeline corrosion prevention field

NACE CP Level 1 required within 1 year of employment.

Must be able to work in the US without sponsorship.

International relocation will not be provided.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don't hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion and materials for pipeline systems, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction {+ 12 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.