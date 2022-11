Job summary

The Cost Engineer reports functionally to the Cost Engineering Discipline Lead. The Cost Engineer is accountable for providing robust Cost management of owners cost and participating in owners squad activities.



The owner’s squad has been set up to centralize, digitize and standardize this element of cost engineering withing the Project Controls & Transformation squad.



A key part of this role is to provide accurate forecasting of owner’s costs. They will also develop ways of working to standardize, centralize and digitize this element of cost engineering



The Cost Engineer will work closely with operating bases to ensure accurate information. Sharing best practice across the owner’s squad will be essential to developing



This role will also cycle through other parts of the cost engineering community giving a broad experience and scope for development.

Key Accountabilities:



Responsible for the development of a owners cost forecast

Accountable for developing ways of working that standardize, centralize and digitize all elements of owners cost engineering

Support the cost engineering discipline lead with recommendations for improvements in ways of working

Responsible for designing a system and process that supports owners cost benchmarking

Provide regular and reliable assessments of the Value Of Work Done ensuring that accruals stand up to audit

Support the wider cost engineering community with flow to work cost engineering support



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:



Bachelor’s / Masters Degree in Engineering, Business Management, Project Management, or other relevant discipline

Strong experience in managing Cost Engineering / Cost Control on multi-disciplinary large scale offshore projects

In depth knowledge of owners cost engineering

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information