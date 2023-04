Job summary

bp are looking for a dedicated, enthusiastic Cost Engineer to support some of our largest and most strategic new energy projects in WA. If you are analytical, however also can work in ambiguous scenarios, we want to hear from you!



SOME OF YOUR DAY-TO-DAT ACTIVIY WILL INCLUDE:

Assist in the compilation of overall project budgets, utilizing estimate input from a variety of sources.

Gather key cost data: exposure, dedication, expenditure, potential changes, approved changes and provide cost coding for all key financial transactions.

Monitor & report project cash-flow and forecast budget variances.

Control commitments against funding allocations.

Assist in the ongoing cost reporting service and variance analysis (monthly movements, budget versus forecast, design and compile reports, calculate Estimate at Complete / Forecast and monitor movements, integrate all types of cost data and reporting and provide data for Finance systems).

Assist in the configuration and implementation of cost systems. Facilitate the development of user requirements. Understand the likely requirements for data integration.

Manage migration of data into cost systems.

Manage the interface of cost data within input, processing, and output / reporting systems.

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

Proven track-record of managing cost for projects, including communication of cost information to senior management (e.g. development of cost summaries from underpinning detail)

A background in engineering, finance or procurement is highly advantageous

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Strong major capital projects experience with strong track record of delivery

Experience working with large contractor organisations

Excellent work life balance and hybrid working arrangement

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

ABOUT YOU:WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?:Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.