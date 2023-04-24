Cost Engineer

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Purpose of role

This position will lead the overall cost management and forecasting across a portfolio of projects within the New Energy projects portfolio. This role will be responsible for ensuring the New Energy cost teams provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. The individual will be expected to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for persons to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.

Key Results/ Accountabilities

Lead overall portfolio / project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other collaborators.

Lead the New Energy cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization

Align the New Energy cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy

Support implementation of centralization within the New Energy Cost Engineering community

Support team members in personal and professional development

Work with Cost Engineering team lead to ensure New Energy cost engineers are in the appropriate role

Provide assurance to New Energy Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate

Provide overall commentary and insight into New Energy cost performance

Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for various projects within the New Energy portfolio

Provide flow to work cost engineering support to New Energy as appropriate

Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the regions

Act as a focal point across New Energy as appropriate for ad hoc requests from partners

Ensure accurate coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

Crucial Education

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or another relevant field or 10+ Years cost engineer experience within senior leadership

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose work that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Crucial experience and job requirements

Demonstrable track record of delivery with experience of 5+ years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of managing cost for projects, including communication of cost information to senior management (e.g. development of cost summaries from underpinning detail)

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Some experience of planning, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Considering Joining our team?

