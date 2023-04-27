Cost Engineer

Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.





About the role

The purpose of this role is to support the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive cost control system. This shall include cost tracking and forecasting activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of cost inputs from internal and third party sources into the overall cost engineering process. This role is from our Houston offices on our new 60/40 hybrid working policy.

Key Accountabilities

Preparation, maintenance, and ownership of project cost control, including but not limited to tracking of budgets, commitments, VOWD, spend phasing and future forecasting, aligned to agreed project WBS.

Ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Rigorously maintain Change Control visibility, ensuring that both approved and pending changes, as well as Threats / Opportunities are included and documented in the BP cost tool.

Ensure that all budget changes and trends are documented and approved to ensure an ongoing accurate cost estimate and history of the project cost performance.

Ensure cost forecasts align with actual delivery progress as reflected in the project schedule. Analyse cost data to understand variances from plan and provide insights to project management team on the impact of project delivery performance on forecasted total costs.

Support project leadership in the overall delivery of cost engineering services and key business processes such as annual work plan & budget, MCE and QPF.

Support all cost related digital initiatives to provide standard, efficient, and timely performance reporting.

Support the cost estimator in preparation of project cost estimates.

Develop and maintain close working partnership with Finance, including agreement of respective roles and responsibilities.

Participate in project and functional meetings and workshops as required.

Ensure all invoice-supporting documentation is readily available for auditing by partners to facilitate cost recovery.

Ensure all cost related activities are performed in conformance with BP Cost Engineering and Project Coordination procedures.

Ensure correct coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment.

Experience of using SAP, running SAP reports, and MS Office suite (excel, power point).

Bachelor’s degree, Business, Finance, Engineering and/or Science degrees are preferred

Major capital projects experience

Solid track record of delivery and cost engineering processes

Experience working with large contractor organizations

Advanced influencing and communication skills

Experience working within a multifunctional discipline team

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Some experience of planning, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Experience with offshore and/or subsea projects

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone’s place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.