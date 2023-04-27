Cost Engineer

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.
About the role
The purpose of this role is to support the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive cost control system. This shall include cost tracking and forecasting activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of cost inputs from internal and third party sources into the overall cost engineering process. This role is from our Houston offices on our new 60/40 hybrid working policy.
Key Accountabilities