Cost Engineer Lead - TSI

Job summary
Entity:
Production & Operations
Job Family Group:
Project Management Group
Job Summary:
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!
About Role
The role is responsible providing cost management support to projects (or delivery team); ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of collaborators.
Job Description:
What you will deliver
- Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.
- Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the TAR & project estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.
- Support the overall organisational change (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into cost forecasts, plans and budgets.
- Ensure that data collected from execution team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.
- Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and collaborators with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.
- Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.
- Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.
- Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports
- Adhere to the principles outlined in the governing documents.
- Supports TAR and project cost control training to non-practitioners
- Supports onboarding of cost engineers
- Performs assurances in accordance with the TAR and Project common processes
- Supports the evaluation of TAR and projects against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project
- Supports TAR and Site project benchmarking
- Supports project FEL assessments
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
- Engineering, Business Management, Construction Management, or other relevant technical degree
Preferred education/certifications:
- Project Management Professional, Schedule Management Professional, AACE, RICS, Charted Engineer
Minimum years of proven experience:
Total years of experience:
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
- Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple TAR & projects of various sizes and complexity
- Oil and Gas experience
- Brownfield projects or TAR experience
- Solid understanding of scheduling, estimating, and benchmarking
- Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience
- Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP
- Knowledge of schedules for aligning cost forecast
- Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)
- Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals
- Strong interpersonal, organizational, partnership, influencing, and communication skills
- High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills
You will work with
- Unit Lead, TAR & Project Controls Manager’s, TAR & Project Managers, and EPC Contractors
- Central Teams that provide TAR and Project Governance
- Schedulers, Cost Engineers & Estimators
Travel Requirement
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.