Cost Engineer Lead - TSI

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

The role is responsible providing cost management leadership; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Responsible to lead and handle day to day functioning of the cost Engineers team in TSI for Site Projects portfolio

Identify key cost management expectations, reporting, performance management, and cost management plans in setting up integrated delivery models with contractors from TSI

Lead the technical cost management onboarding for new team members in the cost team

Help identify opportunities for Cost discipline improvements and lead standardisation initiatives

Support the global controls vision and lead key cost discipline initiatives for TSI

This role is expected to be a working lead, supporting delivery of global cost management activities as required, includes but not limited to:

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Ensure that data collected from project teams and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and partners with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the project controls governing documents.

Supports project cost control training to non-practitioners

Performs assurances in accordance with the projects common process

Supports the evaluation of projects against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project

Supports project FEL assessments

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

PMI, AACEI

Minimum years of relevant experience:

14 Years (+5 Years working in Oil and Gas projects)

Total years of experience:

14+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills

Oil & Gas Projects delivery

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity

Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

Knowledge of schedules for aligning cost forecast

Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Awareness of agile ways of working

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills!

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Solid understanding of scheduling, estimating, and benchmarking

% travel requirements

0 to 30%, including international travel

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



