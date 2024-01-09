Job summary

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects.The Cost Engineer is responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive cost control system, including day-to-day cost tracking and forecasting activities, performance management and reporting, and the integration of cost inputs from internal and third party sources into the overall cost engineering process and in conformance with BP Cost Engineering and Project Coordination procedures.



What you will deliver

Prepare, maintain and ownership of project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Rigorously maintain Change Control visibility ensuring approved, pending and Threats / Opportunities are also included and documented in BP cost tool.

Analyse data to understand variances from plan and impact of actual performance on total costs.

Support project leadership in the overall delivery of cost engineering services and key business process such as annual work plan/budget, MCE and QPF.

Support development of early stage FMs (Concept Development / Optimise)

Support all cost related digital initiatives to provide standard, efficient and timely performance reporting

Participate in project and functional meetings and workshops as requested.

Ensure all invoice-supporting documentation is readily available for auditing by partners to facilitate cost recovery.

Ensure correct coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

What you will need to be successful



Essential Education

Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education)

Strong major capital projects experience with strong track record of delivery

Experience in major projects cost engineering processes

Advanced influencing and communication skills

Experience working with large contractor organisations

Ability to work under own initiative

High level of self-motivation



Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience with Hydrogen, CCUS or Biofuels projects preferable

Membership of a recognised professional body

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



