Cost Engineer

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Role Synopsis :

Provide cost management support to bp subsea projects; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying bp requirements and the expectations of partners.



Supports the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Supports the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule; ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Ensures the development and maintenance of accurate project cost reports which support tracking of project budgets, commitments, actuals, accruals, value of work done and phased forecasts in alignment with the WBS.

Ensures that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (schedules, progress, changes and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Ensures robust analysis of actual cost performance against planned performance to identify, understand, document and communicate variances and offer associated insights to Project Management on the overall impact and potential mitigating actions.

Ensures all project cost pressures and opportunities are proactively identified, understood, documented and communicated with the project team, particularly Project Management.

Supports the overall change management (trending and management of change) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Supports the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and partners with timely analysis and performance management insights for all work scope.

Ensures bp cost management systems and tools are populated and maintained with all relevant cost data to enable standard cost performance management and reporting to Project Management and other collaborators.

Supports project planning and verification processes related to cost engineering including developing quarterly and annual financial plans and preparation of inputs for project stage gate reviews.

Supports all requirements related to cost standardization and digitization strategies

Develop and maintain close working partnership with Finance

Ensures internal and contractor compliance with all bp cost related requirements and contractual requirements.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or other relevant field

6 + years cost engineering experience preferably within a project environment

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office suite of products – particularly MS Excel

Track record of consistently producing high quality cost engineering work

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Bias for simplification, efficiency, and continuous improvement

Ability to influence, interface, communicate and work effectively with members of a project team

Experience with offshore and/or subsea projects

Experience with SAP software

Project management accreditation (PMP, APM, etc)

Experience working with contractor organizations

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



