Cost Engineer - Site Projects & TAR - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

The role is responsible providing cost management support to projects and/or Turnarounds delivery team; ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change; continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures; and satisfying bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.

What you will deliver

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project/TAR stages.

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project/TAR estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project/TAR cost forecasts, plans and budgets.

Ensure that data collected from project/TAR team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the project/TAR controls governing documents.

Supports project and TAR cost control training to non-practitioners

Supports onboarding of cost engineers

Directs agency cost engineers in support of the site

Performs assurances in accordance with the projects/TARs common process

Supports the evaluation of projects/TARs against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project/TAR

Supports Site project/TARs benchmarking

Supports project/TAR FEL assessments

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Engineering or technical degree

Preferred education/certifications:

PMI, AACEI

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 Years

+1 Years working in Oil and Gas projects

+1 Years working in Oil and Gas Turnarounds

Total years of experience:

6-14 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity

Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

Power BI, data manipulation and data visualization experience

Knowledge of schedules for aligning cost forecast

Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills

Awareness of agile ways of working

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Solid understanding of scheduling, estimating, and benchmarking

% travel requirements

0 to 25%, including international travel

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.