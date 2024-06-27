Cost Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

Provides cost engineering support to project portfolio and is responsible for cost reports, delivery, identification, and mitigation of risks related to cost aspects of projects.

What you will deliver

Contribute to the cost team for standardization and digitization of cost processes

Support team members in personal and professional development and help the team build capability

Plan and support the team as per business requirements and manage day-to-day work completion

Provide assurance to Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and value of work delivered are accurate

Provide overall commentary and insight into operating base cost performance

Coordinate and consolidate the overall final forecast cost to support financial reporting and provide flow to work cost engineering support to other operating bases as required

Collaborate with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the operating base

Act as a focal point across the operating base as appropriate for ad hoc cost requests from stakeholders

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in engineering, Project Management, or other relevant discipline

Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

Project Management Certifications - PMI/ PMP

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ Years of Experience

Total years of experience:

10+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required

Experience of working in large energy projects as a cost engineer

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business

Ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Excellent communication and language skills

Proven track record of supporting businesses remotely for sustained period

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

