Cost Engineering Team Lead

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

This is an opportunity to be part of the energy transition initiative in electrification for future mobility and solutions. The ideal candidate will be responsible for leading a team to deliver cost management and ensure the integrity including the effectiveness of cost estimating, cost management with forward-looking information identifying expected cost performance with comparisons against approved Financial Memorandum (FM) and Global Financial Outlook (GFO) targets. This presents an early recognition of potential over or under runs and provides key stakeholders with information to pro-actively influence outcomes.

Key Accountabilities

Act as the main point of contact for all cost controls related activity on a global level across the series of projects within the overall Programme.

Lead a team of cost engineers and provide direction and coaching as needed.

Deliver appropriate stage gate AtN and EFM estimates with basis of assumptions.

Support the development of stage gate appropriate Authority to Negotiate (AtNs) and Financial Memorandums (FMs) with estimating and scheduling norms.

Develop and implement an integrated cost management process and reporting.

Compile the monthly Forecast Final Cost (FFC), VOWD, cost phasing, variances and uncertainties for leadership.

Ensure global programme change and risk impacts are captured in cost updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates for the Global Financial Outlook submission (GFO) and internal cost verification reviews.

Manage and accountable for budget releases, purchase orders, accruals, goods receipting invoice payments, asset creation and other related financial data.

Interfacing with the global finance ARC and PPM teams

Build and manage a cost management process across the Programme ensuring that Project cost reports are produced, reviewed and published in a timely manner and cost management capability is onboard at the right time/place.

Development of the interface with Work Streams to review and challenge costs and encourage simplification and efficient working.

Assist in the review of tenders and bids and assist in building the estimates.

Roll out an “early warning” Trend / Change program.

Responsible for providing regular updated cost forecasts, recognising, and incorporating the impact of trends, MoC, risks and opportunities.

Consolidate monthly forecasts within a 6 monthly bottoms up update ensuring all inputs are agreed with the stakeholders.

Support the Project in ensuring the Integrated Staffing plan is updated and any changes are approved.

Provide regular and reliable assessments of the VOWD ensuring that accruals stand up to audit.

Develop and update budgets for both annual and total Programme work scopes. Provide Performance Management reports that track quarterly VOWD against budget.

Manage Contingency and ensure drawdown is approved by management.

Provide ongoing commitment and expenditure tracking and control, ensuring compliance with project WBS and budgets.

Provide input to Cash Calls

Establish and maintain the project cost reporting calendar. Co-ordinate with Project Leads to have Monthly Performance Reviews, Quarterly Performance reviews including Forecasting Accuracy, Accruals etc.

Support contract close out, Financial close / reconciliation, benchmarking, and shared learning activities.

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive experience managing Cost Engineering / Cost Control on multi-disciplinary large-scale projects.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the different phases of the projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information.

Desirable criteria

A member of ACostE or project management accreditation

Ability to keep things simple – Focus on efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Ability to work under own initiative.

Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success.

Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software.

Interest the EV market and the issues around an EV charging network.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

