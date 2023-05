Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Cost Estimator, offshore wind

In this role You will:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from high level (Class 5) through to detailed FID Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan

Review and validation of contractor developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stage

Lead the identification of cost norms and unit rates required to develop a cost estimate including: engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labor hours, productivities, wage rates, installation vessels and owners cost

Support the development of Offshore wind project benchmarking/estimating/ learning curve database working with the Benchmarking team

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project

Lead estimating resources to develop deliverables (owners and contractors)

Develop and train early career estimators to support long term capability within bp

What You will need to be successful: