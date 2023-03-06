Cost Estimator - Offshore Wind

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As the Cost Estimator, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Key Accountabilities:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from high level (Class 5) through to detailed FID Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Review and validate contractor-developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Identify cost norms and unit rates required to develop a cost estimate including engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labour hours, productivities, wage rates, installation vessels and owners cost.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project.

Support appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate in Cost and Schedule Reviews and support other technical reviews

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)

To be successful, you will need to have:

Industry project experience; with proven experience in a cost estimating role

Engineering / Science/ Finance degree or equivalent experience

Experience with offshore wind projects.

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside procurement teams on bid evaluations

Good communication (oral and written) skills

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, finance, commercial and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring knowledge sharing and best use of synergies across bp.

You will work within a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers needing training and development.