Cost Optimisation Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The role of the Cost Optimization Lead is key to delivering projects that will support our Mobility and Convenience business in the UK to reduce the cost base. Working closely with the European Op Ex Cost Optimisation Programme team and the market leadership teams you will be responsible for delivering projects that deliver sustainable cost reductions for bp. ​

Key Responsibilities:

To identify and deliver cost savings across the business through employing process improvement methodologies and the application of innovative thinking

To identify trends and process variations as part of establishing a continuous improvement monitoring system

To take ownership of change initiatives from evolution/efficiency identification through to project delivery via internal governance and controls

To elicit requirements and drive process change using staff interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, business analysis and workflow analysis

Develop project plans for all individual projects and ensure that milestones are met on time, within budget and managing and mitigating risk for all cost projects and programmes.

Construct and submit end to end P&L business cases.

To actively monitor project risks to foresee/identify potential problems and proactively determine solutions to address in advance.

To complete post implementation reviews to ensure successful delivery has been achieved and to ensure that improvements can be made for future projects

Key Skills:

Project management qualifications particularly agile methodology desirable

Experience in cost transformation project management including cost/benefit analysis, cash and capital management

Experience operating in a multifaceted, multifunctional organisation and evidence of inspiring change initiatives essential

Experience of leading and delivering retail or downstream oil and gas cost optimisation projects desirable

Credible legacy in change management

Experience with data visualisation tools a benefit ​ Business/retail/commercial acumen combined with strong stakeholder influence

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

Able to solve challenging problems and propose innovative solutions

Ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation with an emphasis on oral presentation skills, facilitation, coaching and feedback.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



