Cost Optimisation Specialist

Job summary

In order to be resilient to oil and gas prices that are both volatile and forecasted to decline permanently from 2030, the P&O business has committed to large cost efficiency targets. To ensure a successful, sustainable business, we must become more cost competitive than today by stripping out waste, inefficiency, and improve skills and processes for proper management and control of costs. The Cost Optimization team sits under the bp Solutions, Integration & Transformation team and plays a large part in the delivery of cost excellence at BP by providing support to P&O businesses to help underpin competitive targets, build cost management capabilities, and incorporate sustainable cost management practices.



The Cost Optimization team will provide a variety of services including intervention events to identify specific cost opportunities to underpin cost targets, develop and deploy sustainable cost management tools and processes, and conduct data analytics to provide detailed cost insights. The team may work intimately within a refinery or production region to develop their cost change agenda; or alternatively, the team may work with central teams on the design and implementation of programs universal to P&O refineries and regions. Starting in 2023 the team will be adding additional services associated with the P&O Cost Management workstream, specifically ongoing communications and engagement to positively influence the culture, mindset, and behaviors associated with cost management.



In support of the Cost Optimization team objectives, the Cost Optimization lead will be a key member of the team and will design the approach to identified cost challenges, facilitate work with stakeholders, and collaborate on the implementation of solutions. The Cost Optimization lead will assist in the development of a cost-conscious culture and the upskilling of people to meet new cost expectations.



The Cost Optimization team will incorporate continuous improvement/ agile principles into the execution of events, deploy new digital tools in processes as appropriate, and will align and collaborate with disciplines within bp Solutions to maximize benefits.

What you will deliver

Design the approach—understand what the customer/stakeholder needs are and propose actions and solutions, considering best practices, lessons learned, and site culture and practices.

Facilitate discussions with stakeholders to gather and analyze data, identify cost levers, and provide cross-functional challenges.

Collaborate with stakeholders to remove roadblocks and embed practical delivery of proposed changes into “business as usual” cultures and behaviors, follow- up to ensure outputs are owned appropriately and lessons learned are collected.

Work with colleagues across bp Businesses and Enablers to deliver consistency and commonality in the Cost Excellence agenda.

What you will need to be successful

University degree in a technical or business discipline required.

Demonstrated experience in Oil and Gas, or relevant industry / sector (e.g., consulting, finance, procurement, etc.).

Experience in asset operations/ management for upstream or downstream businesses, business performance, finance, or procurement.

Ability to convert strategic direction and agenda into tangible project plans and mobilize to deliver on those plans, management of transformational change programs to improve effectiveness and efficiency of business region.

A “self-starter” who has proven ability to lead the delivery of work products and proactively manage conflicting priorities.

Business acumen—understanding how the business operates, how to drive competitive advantages, and what drives performance metrics.

Familiarity with financial data and data tools currently in use (including Excel).

Dynamic interpersonal and facilitation skills, capability to develop and communicate key messages.

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

