Role Synopsis
In order to be resilient to oil and gas prices that are both volatile and forecasted to decline permanently from 2030, the P&O business has committed to large cost efficiency targets. To ensure a successful, balanced business, we must become more cost competitive than today by stripping out waste, inefficiency, and improve skills and processes for proper management and control of costs. The Cost Optimization team sits under the bp Solutions, Integration & Transformation team and plays a large part in the delivery of cost excellence at BP by providing support to P&O businesses to help underpin ambitious targets, build cost management capabilities, and incorporate sustainable cost management practices.
The team will provide a variety of services including intervention events to identify specific cost opportunities to underpin cost targets, develop and deploy cost management tools and processes, and conduct data analytics to provide detailed cost insights. The team may work intimately within a refinery or production region to develop their cost change agenda; or alternatively, with central teams on the design and implementation of programs universal to P&O refineries and regions. Starting in 2023 the team will be adding additional services associated with the P&O Cost Management workstream, specifically ongoing communications and engagement to positively influence the culture, attitude, and behaviors associated with cost management.
In support of the team objectives, the Cost Optimization Specialist will be an essential team member and will design the approach to identified cost challenges, facilitate work with customers, and collaborate on the implementation of solutions. The new specialist will assist in the development of a cost-conscious culture and the upskilling of people to meet new cost expectations.
This team will incorporate continuous improvement/ agile principles into the execution of events, deploy new digital tools in processes as appropriate, and will align and collaborate with teams within bp Solutions to improve benefits.
Key Accountabilities