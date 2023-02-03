Job summary

Role Synopsis



In order to be resilient to oil and gas prices that are both volatile and forecasted to decline permanently from 2030, the P&O business has committed to large cost efficiency targets. To ensure a successful, balanced business, we must become more cost competitive than today by stripping out waste, inefficiency, and improve skills and processes for proper management and control of costs. The Cost Optimization team sits under the bp Solutions, Integration & Transformation team and plays a large part in the delivery of cost excellence at BP by providing support to P&O businesses to help underpin ambitious targets, build cost management capabilities, and incorporate sustainable cost management practices.



The team will provide a variety of services including intervention events to identify specific cost opportunities to underpin cost targets, develop and deploy cost management tools and processes, and conduct data analytics to provide detailed cost insights. The team may work intimately within a refinery or production region to develop their cost change agenda; or alternatively, with central teams on the design and implementation of programs universal to P&O refineries and regions. Starting in 2023 the team will be adding additional services associated with the P&O Cost Management workstream, specifically ongoing communications and engagement to positively influence the culture, attitude, and behaviors associated with cost management.



In support of the team objectives, the Cost Optimization Specialist will be an essential team member and will design the approach to identified cost challenges, facilitate work with customers, and collaborate on the implementation of solutions. The new specialist will assist in the development of a cost-conscious culture and the upskilling of people to meet new cost expectations.



This team will incorporate continuous improvement/ agile principles into the execution of events, deploy new digital tools in processes as appropriate, and will align and collaborate with teams within bp Solutions to improve benefits.



Key Accountabilities

Design the approach—understand what the customer needs are and propose actions and solutions, considering standard processes, lessons learned from others, and site culture and practices.

Facilitate discussions with customers to capture and analyze data, identify cost levers, and provide cross-functional challenges.

Collaborate with customers to remove roadblocks and embed practical delivery of proposed changes into “business as usual” processes and behaviors, follow- up to ensure outputs are owned appropriately and lessons learned are collected.

Work with colleagues across bp Businesses and Enablers to deliver consistency and commonality in the Cost Excellence agenda.

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in a technical or business discipline (preferred)

Dynamic interpersonal and facilitation skills, capability to develop and communicate key messages. Ability to convert strategic direction and agenda into tangible project plans and mobilize to deliver on those plans, management of ground-breaking change programs to improve effectiveness and efficiency of business region.

A “self-starter” who has proven ability to lead the delivery of work products and proactively manage conflicting priorities.

Business acumen—understanding how the business operates, how to drive competitive advantages, and what drives performance metrics.

Experience in asset operations/ management for upstream or downstream businesses, business performance, finance, or procurement.

Familiarity with financial data and data tools currently in use (including Excel)

Desirable Criteria

Intermediate application of data analytics and manipulation (such as Power BI)

Consulting experience

Skills in change management and communication

Why Join Us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.