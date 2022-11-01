Cost Performance Sr. Manager

Job summary

About us



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. Refining sits within production & operations and has an ambition to operate and transform our global portfolio of refineries to maximize sustainable free cash flow while improving safe, compliant, reliable and efficient performance. As part of the team, you’ll partner with the business to support the delivery of strong financial awareness and cost management.



About the Role



We have a great opportunity for a Cost Performance Lead role at our Whiting Refinery. This is a key role standing at the interface between Finance and the budget owners with the focus on cost analytics and reporting aimed at managing costs and performance. The applicant will be responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights as well as other financial performance activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance with Group accounting policies and control standards.

The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities

Support one operating refinery for all cost performance management

Support Regional Leadership Team and site in recognizing opportunities to improve overall financial performance delivery which is aligned to forward strategic plans

Optimize and improve standard monthly cost MI to provide asset/function/team level insight of underlying performance and cost performance delivery risk/opportunity areas and monitor site interventions

Work with local Refining budget owners to embed common process model and promote adoption of tool set across the site

Implement finance processes for the business in support of Refining planning and performance activities

Financialize business inputs to finance processes and provide MI reporting

Provide insights to the business through partnering relationship to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value

Focus on Refining cost analytics and submission of cost MI in required reporting tools

Conduct analytical deep dives on specific performance issues

Work with Planning & Performance Management (PPM) analysts and Global Business Services (GBS) to support preparation of standard cost analysis with a One Finance team mindset

Execute cost analysis for one operating refinery following new common process model and tool set

Provide analytics-led insights to Refinery budget holders in support of performance reviews to deliver business improvement and optimize and protect value, including identifying and implementing response options

Connectivity with Refining PPM to support MI analysis and preparation of Solomon data and BIP reviews

Essential Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in a finance or technical field is helpful, but experience is what matters most. Having a consistent track record in working closely with budget owners and a keen interest in understanding the business.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Demonstrated financial competence

Experience with major finance systems (i.e. SAP) and reporting/dashboard tools (i.e. PowerBI)

Curiosity to understand the ‘why’ as well as flexibility to respond in a dynamic environment

Ability to analyze data and interpret & communicate cost drivers/results to multiple levels of the organization

Strong work ethic, internal drive, continuous improvement mindset and wiliness to learn and develop.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.