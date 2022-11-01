Cost Performance Sr. Manager

About us
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. Refining sits within production & operations and has an ambition to operate and transform our global portfolio of refineries to maximize sustainable free cash flow while improving safe, compliant, reliable and efficient performance. As part of the team, you’ll partner with the business to support the delivery of strong financial awareness and cost management.
About the Role
We have a great opportunity for a Cost Performance Lead role at our Whiting Refinery. This is a key role standing at the interface between Finance and the budget owners with the focus on cost analytics and reporting aimed at managing costs and performance. The applicant will be responsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights as well as other financial performance activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance with Group accounting policies and control standards.
The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities