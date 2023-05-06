Job summary

Role Synopsis



As a Cost Specialist, you will report directly to the Whiting Project Controls Manager, functionally to the Cost Specialist Discipline Lead, whilst working closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day cost engineering support. You will play a vital role in supporting the development, monitoring and communication of the budget, forecast and cash flow from initiation to close out.



You will be responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering include, but not limited to, cost controls, analyzes, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with Projects and/or Turnaround Planning/Execution teams, Procurement and Finance (FC&A). You will also be simultaneously responsible for multiple projects and / or TARs of varying phases and must balance the work activities within their portfolio of work. You will be required to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change as well as continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures. You will also satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.





Key Accountabilities



Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, project plans and budgets.

Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets.

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports.

Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents.

Supports Project and TAR cost control training to non-practitioners.

Supports onboarding of cost engineers.

Directs agency cost engineers in support of the site.

Performs assurances in accordance with the projects common process.

Supports the evaluation of projects against internal and external metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project.

Supports Site project benchmarking.

Supports project FEL assessments.



Essential Experience and Education

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills and awareness of agile ways of working.

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects.

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Proficiency using project systems and databases, with overall good IT competency.

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Experience performing effectively in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment.

Use of P6 for maintaining accurate cashflows.

Knowledge of EVM.

Relevant university degree (Engineering / Accounting etc.).

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!