The Cost Specialist is responsible for delivering maintenance and project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using sound technical capabilities. This role will ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process. The will be done by adherence to established cost control principles and interacting with stakeholders in Maintenance, Engineering, Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) and Finance. This job posting closes on July 23rd.

Production & Operations



Finance Group



The Cost Specialist is responsible for delivering maintenance and project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using sound technical capabilities. This role will ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process. The will be done by adherence to established cost control principles and interacting with stakeholders in Maintenance, Engineering, Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) and Finance.This job posting closes on July 23rd.



Implements the Cost Control strategy, plans and procedures, reflecting both Company and contractor roles and responsibilities. Resolves issues pertaining to maintenance cost control procedures.

Coordinates development and implementation of Maintenance Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS) in concert with Maintenance Leadership and Maintenance Planning Discipline Lead.

Reviews and audits contractor cost control procedures and practices. Performs quality assurance on the contractor's cost management performance.

Reviews financial data related to accruals, invoice payments, purchase orders and material deliveries and other financial data. Coordinates and/or develop Maintenance Value Of Work Done (VOWD), commitments and forecasts.

Supports the delivery of process improvements, working with team members to implement continuous improvement plans and enhance reporting capabilities, while ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Develops effective working relationships with internal and external stakeholders to support the simplification and standardization of financial control and reporting processes, ensuring conformance to internal controls and external reporting.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university;

At least 7 years of proven experience in a Maintenance Planning or Project Controls environment or in Cost /Accounting/ Finance environment

of proven experience in a Maintenance Planning or Project Controls environment or in Cost /Accounting/ Finance environment Detailed knowledge of maintenance processes and contract management

Ability to think systemically and deliver systemic improvements

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Strong technical accounting skills

Well developed knowledge of internal control framework

Working effectively with ambiguity and fast-paced change

Adaptable and able to network and build effective relationships

Effective integration skills across Finance and non-Finance teams

Recognized professional accountancy qualification (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent)

Experience of bp’s internal control and accounting policy frameworks

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.