The Cost Specialist is responsible for delivering maintenance and project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using sound technical capabilities. This role will ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process. The will be done by adherence to established cost control principles and interacting with stakeholders in Maintenance, Engineering, Procurement and Supply Chain Management (PSCM) and Finance. This job posting closes on July 23rd.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
