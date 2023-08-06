Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering project cost control services including developing & monitoring appropriate budgets and cash flow using sound technical capabilities to ensure base business costs forecasting remains highly accurate and that cost and expenditures are being correctly charged to BP and in compliance with BP Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls and interacting with stakeholders in Project Management, Procurement and Supply Chain Management and Finance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

The Cost Specialist - Central Production is a global role supporting all Site Projects across all Production Regions

This position will report functionally to the Cost Specialist Discipline Lead - Production, whilst working closely with different delivery squads/teams to provide day to day cost engineering support

Assist with the skill development of the cost discipline community within production

Ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change for the function across the regions

Assist with continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures

Provide flow to work cost specialist support

Responsible for supporting the development, monitoring and communication of the budget, forecast and cash flow from initiation to close out

Responsibilities for all aspects of standard cost engineering include, but are not limited to, cost controls, analyses, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with Projects and/or Turnaround Planning/Execution teams, Procurement and Finance

May be simultaneously responsible for multiple projects of varying phases and must balance the work activities within their portfolio of work

Satisfy BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders

key Accountabilities:

Assist with leading a global cost engineering community within Production

Assist with building strong capability in cost engineering, including set-up and training for standard cost management processes, procedures, guidelines and tool sets

Support the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages

Support the set-up of appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule, ensuring full understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is rigorously applied to all changes and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, project plans and budgets

Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing and control budgets

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents

Work with Regional cost specialists to embed common processes and promote adoption of common tool sets across Regions

Essential Experience & Qualification:

Subject Matter Expert (SME) depth of knowledge across the full breadth of cost control

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills

Awareness of agile ways of working

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity

Proficiency using project systems and databases, with overall good IT competency

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills

Experience performing effectively in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment

Use of P6 schedules for aligning cost forecast

Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Flexibility in hours worked as this is a global role that will need to interface with multiple time zones

A bachelors degree in a business or technical field is desirable, but relevant experience with a consistent track record in delivery is most important



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.