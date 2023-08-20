This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Site Projects Cost Specialist is responsible for providing cost management support to a portfolio of GoM Site Projects. As the Cost Specialist you will: • Ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change • Continuously improving the cost management strategy, plans and procedures • Responsible for supporting the development, monitoring and communication of the budget, forecast and cash flow from initiation to close out • Responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering including, but not limited to, cost controls, analyses, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with Projects and/or Turnaround Planning/Execution teams, Procurement and Finance • Responsible for multiple projects of varying phases simultaneously and must balance the work activities within their portfolio of work • Satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of stakeholders

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

• Supports the preparation and implementation of the Work Breakdown Structure (WBS), ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages

• Establishes the appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule, ensuring understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan

• Supports the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, plans and budgets

• Support obtaining and updating of budgets via Authorization for Expenditure (AFE)

• Creation of Shopping Carts and assistance with invoice validation and troubleshooting

• Calculates and uploads Value of Work Done (VOWD) and forecasts into various systems including Cost Management Tool (CMT)

• Ensures that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets

• Supports the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope

• Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met

• Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties

• Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and reports

• Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents

Essential Experience and Education:

• Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

• Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills

• Awareness of agile ways of working

• Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity

• Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

• High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills

• Use of P6 schedules for aligning cost forecast

• Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Desirable Skills:

• A bachelor’s degree in a business or technical field is desirable, but relevant experience with a consistent track record in delivery is most important

• Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects

• Solid understanding of estimating and benchmarking

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

