Would you like to join our team to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change? We are hiring Cost Specialist in Baku, Azerbaijan! Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Would you like to join our team to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change? We are hiring Cost Specialist in Baku, Azerbaijan! Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Key accountabilities:

Responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering including, but not limited to cost controls, analyses, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with main stakeholders

Establish the appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule align with Work and Cost Breakdown Structure (WBS & CBS), ensuring understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, plans and budgets

Support budget submissions for Group Financial Outlook (GFOz), Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF), and Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) and partners submissions (ACG, SD STAG partners)

Create of Shopping Carts and assistance with invoice validation and troubleshooting

Calculate and uploads Value of Work Done (VOWD) and forecasts into various systems including Cost Management Tool (CMT); accruals control.

Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope of portfolio

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations and other reports

Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in a business/ technical field and/or relevant experience

Essential skills and experience:

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills

Awareness of agile ways of working

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity

Relevant cost engineering experience with a consistent track record in delivery

Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills

Use of P6 schedules for aligning cost forecast

Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Desirable criteria:

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects

Solid understanding of estimating and benchmarking



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Budgeting, Change control, Conflict Management, Cost estimating and cost control, Cost Management, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Requirements Management, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



