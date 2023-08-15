Would you like to join our team to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change? We are hiring Cost Specialist in Baku, Azerbaijan! Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Would you like to join our team to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of cost management and management of change?
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities:
Responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering including, but not limited to cost controls, analyses, forecasting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with main stakeholders
Establish the appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule align with Work and Cost Breakdown Structure (WBS & CBS), ensuring understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan
Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, plans and budgets
Support budget submissions for Group Financial Outlook (GFOz), Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF), and Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) and partners submissions (ACG, SD STAG partners)
Create of Shopping Carts and assistance with invoice validation and troubleshooting
Calculate and uploads Value of Work Done (VOWD) and forecasts into various systems including Cost Management Tool (CMT); accruals control.
Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets
Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope of portfolio
Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met
Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties
Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations and other reports
Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents
In this role, we have the following requirements
Education:
University degree in a business/ technical field and/or relevant experience
Essential skills and experience:
Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals
Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills
Awareness of agile ways of working
Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity
Relevant cost engineering experience with a consistent track record in delivery
Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP
High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills
Use of P6 schedules for aligning cost forecast
Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)
Desirable criteria:
Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects
Solid understanding of estimating and benchmarking
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Budgeting, Change control, Conflict Management, Cost estimating and cost control, Cost Management, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Requirements Management, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.