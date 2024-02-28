This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Cost Specialist

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Responsible for all aspects of standard cost engineering including, but not limited to cost controls, analyses, forecasting, budgeting, cash flow, reporting, benchmarking, and interactions with main stakeholders.

Establish the appropriate control budgets from the project estimate and schedule align with Work and Cost Breakdown Structure (WBS & CBS), ensuring understanding of estimate basis, scope, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support the overall change management (trending and MoC) process; ensuring it is applied and that impacts are fully assessed and incorporated into project cost forecasts, plans and budgets.

Support budget submissions for Group Financial Outlook (GFOz), Quarterly Plan Freeze (QPF), and Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B)

Assist with creation of Shopping Carts and with invoice validation and troubleshooting.

Calculate and upload Value of Work Done (VOWD) and forecasts into various systems including Cost Management Tool (CMT); accruals control.

Work closely with finance in managing the accruals and collaborating with the team to ensure that the accruals are managed efficiently.

Ensure that data collected from project team(s) and contractors (progress, changes, and risks) is used to underpin the cost forecast assumptions, phasing, and control budgets.

Support the cost related communication plans, interfaces and the reporting system that provides the leadership team and stakeholders with timely analysis and insights for all work scope of portfolio.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Help identify risks and cost reduction opportunities and uncertainties.

Prepare final cost reports and financial closeout documentation, reconciliations, and other reports.

Adhere to the principles outlined in the Project Controls governing documents.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani Nationals only.

University degree in a business, engineering, or technical field

4 years of relevant experience

Strong commitment and support to safety, risk, and business goals

Strong interpersonal, organizational, teamwork, influencing, and communication skills.

Awareness of agile ways of working

Demonstrated capability to manage cost controls activities on multiple projects of various sizes and complexity.

Relevant cost engineering experience with a consistent track record in delivery

Proficiency using project systems and databases, especially Microsoft Excel and SAP

High level of self-motivation, proactive, with good time management skills

Use of P6 schedules for aligning cost forecast

Knowledge of Earned Value Management (EVM)

Solid understanding of estimating and benchmarking



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

