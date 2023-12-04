Cost Specialist - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.The cost data specialist role is responsible for reporting and business analysis of cost related metrices. The cost data specialist gathers financial data and analyses it to uncover financial inefficiencies. Further they may be responsible to estimate production costs and track changes in regular cost metrices.



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

The cost data specialist role is responsible for reporting and business analysis of cost related metrices. The cost data specialist gathers financial data and analyses it to uncover financial inefficiencies. Further they may be responsible to estimate production costs and track changes in regular cost metrices.

What you will deliver

Creation and management of multiple complex cost databases

Coordination of complex cost data gathering across multiple time zones and locations

Prepare detailed cost reports as per defined project timelines and based on business requests/requirements

Provide inputs to enable leadership for making decisions based on cost and benefits

Maintain the documentation of data and any statistical arrangement in cost analysis

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s / master's degree in engineering with experience in Data Management/ Data Analytics. Experience of working for an operator in the Oil & Gas industry shall be preferred.

Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

Data Visualization Techniques

Tableau/ Power BI

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ Years of Experience

Total years of experience:

7-10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Microsoft Excel

Power BI

Understanding of Cost metrics and analysis

Data Manipulation and Data Analytics

Good analysis and reporting skills

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Excellent communication and language skills

Proven track record of supporting businesses remotely for sustained period

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

You will work with

Cost Engineers

Global Business Teams

Cost Squads

Shift: Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.