Cost Specialist - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Let me tell you about the role
The cost data specialist role is responsible for reporting and business analysis of cost related metrices. The cost data specialist gathers financial data and analyses it to uncover financial inefficiencies. Further they may be responsible to estimate production costs and track changes in regular cost metrices.
What you will deliver
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Bachelor’s / master's degree in engineering with experience in Data Management/ Data Analytics. Experience of working for an operator in the Oil & Gas industry shall be preferred.
Must have certifications:
Preferred education/certifications:
Minimum years of relevant experience:
Total years of experience:
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
You will work with
Shift: Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.