Cost Specialist - TSI

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Creates and manages multiple complex cost databases

Coordinates complex cost data gathering across multiple time zones and locations

Prepares detailed cost reports as per defined project timelines and based on business requests/requirements

Provides inputs to enable leadership for making decisions based on cost and benefits

Maintains the documentation of data and any statistical arrangement in cost analysis

Prepares the minor value cost reports

Bachelor’s / master's degree in engineering with experience in Data Management/ Data Analytics. Experience of working for an operator in the Oil & Gas industry shall be preferred.

Data Visualization Techniques

Tableau/ Power BI

6 Years of relevant experience

8 Years

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Knowledge of Power BI

Understanding of Cost metrics and analysis

Experience in Data Manipulation and Data Analytics

Good analysis and reporting skills

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations along with ability to communicate clearly on complex topics

Excellent communication and language skills

Proven track record of supporting businesses remotely for sustained period

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

Project Controls

Global Business Teams

Cost Squads

Shift: Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



