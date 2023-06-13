This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Costing Analyst delivers finance cost accounting and inventory services to the entities assigned while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Finance



Finance Group



The Costing Analyst delivers finance cost accounting and inventory services to the entities assigned while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Key Accountabilities

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities that require a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial activities (e.g. daily/monthly stock reconciliation, material price variance and landed cost variance analysis, costing worksheet preparation, cost revaluation, balance sheet reconciliation, etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Prepare monthly assumption file for monthly revaluation changes and perform cost ledger/cost simulation/cost freeze in the relevant system.

Prepares group transfer pricing with relevant analysis to explain the fluctuation of prices.

Monitor open and overdue items and communicate and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate staff.

Review reports generated by the fellow members to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission in a timely manner.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced by junior analysts / interns and oversee and monitor their tasks as necessary.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Key Challenges

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

High level of familiarity with the Manufacturing & Distribution systems used in order to trouble shoot any process and integrity issues.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Required to work in an efficient and organised manner due to the heavy workload and tight datelines especially during the peak seasons.

Experience and Competencies

Bachelor’s degree in accounting/ equivalent

Minimum of 4 - 5 years of experience in manufacturing accounting with relevant knowledge in standard costing and inventory management

Prior experience supporting China in the above, Mandarin language is highly desired



